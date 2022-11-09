Gabriel Byrne's WALKING WITH GHOSTS to Play Final Broadway Performance This Month

The final performance for renowned actor and writer Gabriel Byrne's acclaimed solo show, Walking with Ghosts will be on Sunday, November 20. Adapted from Byrne's best-selling memoir of the same name, Walking with Ghosts is directed by Lonny Price and is playing at the Music Box Theatre. Prior to Broadway, Walking with Ghosts played sold-out engagements at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin and London's West End.

By turns a sensory recollection of a childhood spent in a now almost vanished Ireland, a subversive commentary on stardom, and - ultimately - a lyrical homage to the people and landscapes that shape our destinies, Walking with Ghosts reflects a remarkable life's journey in all its hilarious and heartbreaking facets. Byrne's career as an actor, writer and director spanned both stage and screen. He has starred in over 80 films and his work on Broadway has earned him two Tony Award nominations. He earned a Golden Globe win for his work in the television drama, "In Treatment."

The creative team for Walking with Ghosts also includes Sinéad McKenna (set and lighting designer); Joan O'Clery (costume designer) and Sinéad Diskin (composer & sound designer). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers.

Premiering earlier this year at Dublin's Gaiety Theatre in an acclaimed, sold-out run, Walking with Ghosts went on to a smashing success at the Edinburgh International Festival, and had a limited run in London's West End from September 7 - 16, before landing on Broadway.