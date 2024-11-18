GYPSY to Offer $49 and $39 Tickets Through Rush & Standing Room Policies

How to Get Discounted Tickets to GYPSY on Broadway
|
The revival of GYPSY, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe and starring six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, will launch rush and standing room ticket policies that will be available to audiences once previews begin on Thursday, November 21 at the newly renovated Majestic Theatre.
RUSH TICKETS will be available for purchase in-person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office for $49 including all fees, subject to limited availability. Limited to 2 per person. Rush tickets will be on sale at 10am (Monday - Saturday) and 12pm (Sunday) on the day of the performance. Ticket availability for each performance will be at the discretion of the box office.
STANDING ROOM TICKETS will be available for any sold out performance for purchase in-person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office for $39 including all fees. Standing Room tickets will be on sale 10am (Monday - Saturday) and 12pm (Sunday) on the day of the performance. Subject to limited availability and limited to 2 per person.
Additionally, GYPSY has released A NEW BLOCK OF SEATS FOR THE SOLD-OUT FIRST PREVIEW on November 21st as well as other first weekend performances on Broadway.
GYPSY, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, stars six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, Kevin Csolak, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Lili Thomas, Mylinda Hull, Jacob Ming-Trent, Kyleigh Vickers, Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade. The ensemble features Shanel Bailey, Jace Bently, Brandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d’Alelio, Summer Rae Daney, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Sasha Hutchings, Aliah James, Brittney Johnson, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ethan Joseph, Andrew Kober, Krystal Mackie, James McMenamin, Cole Newburg, Joe Osheroff, Majo Rivero, Ken Robinson, Sally Shaw, Thomas Silcott, Brendan Sheehan, Jayden Theophile, Jordan Wynn, and Iain Young.
GYPSY, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway’s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we’ll go in pursuit of the American dream. The musical features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music direction, music supervision, and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters.
GYPSY has scenic design by four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto, costume design by four-time Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by nine-time Tony Award winner Jules Fisher + three-time Tony Award winner Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, hair and wig design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, makeup design by Michael Clifton, animals by William Berloni Theatrical Animals, Inc, dialect & voice coaching by Kate Wilson, casting by Jordan Thaler CSA/Heidi Griffiths CSA, and production stage management by Rick Steiger.
Videos