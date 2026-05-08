GYPSY in Japan: Producers Walk Back Title Change Ahead of 2026 Revival

The Japanese revival of GYPSY will retain its original title when it returns to the stage in 2026, reversing an earlier decision to present the production under the name 'Rose.'

BroadwayWorld previously reported the change was announced out of consideration for the term's history as a discriminatory descriptor for Roma and Sinti peoples, including its association with persecution during the Holocaust. The production's official website now lists the show as GYPSY, with a February 22 notice posted regarding the change in title notation.

In a statement on the production's official site, organizers note that the musical is a stage adaptation based on the memoirs of American burlesque entertainer Gypsy Rose Lee, and that the title is based on a proper noun.

Their statement reads:

Regarding the Change of Title Notation: This work is one of the masterpieces representing Broadway musicals, and has been beloved around the world for many years.

Until now, we had been preparing to stage this production under the Japanese title "Rose". However, after carefully reconsidering the original work, its background, and its proper context, we have decided to change the title notation to its original title, GYPSY.

The musical GYPSY is a stage adaptation based on the memoirs of American burlesque entertainer Gypsy Rose Lee, and the title is based on a proper noun.

We will continue to strive to deliver the work in the best possible form, and we humbly ask for your understanding.

The musical tells the story from the perspective of Lee's mother, Rose, often described as the ultimate stage parent. The 2026 production reunites director Christopher Luscombe with actress Shinobu Otake, following their acclaimed 2023 run.

Otake stars as Rose, a determined vaudeville stage mother who pushes her daughters Louise and June toward stardom while touring the country with their act. When June unexpectedly leaves the troupe, Rose shifts her focus to Louise, whose path ultimately leads her to a burlesque theater.

The cast also includes Meimi Tamura as Louise, Suzuka Tomita as June, Mizuki Inoue as Tulsa, and Kiyotaka Imai as Herbie, alongside an extensive ensemble.

The production will premiere at Nippon Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo in May 2026, with additional performances planned for Aichi, Fukuoka, and Osaka in June.

See performance highlights from the 2023 revival below!

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