Geno Segers Releases Apology Statement Following HADESTOWN Exit

After announcing that he would no longer be joining the Broadway cast of Hadestown, Geno Segers has released a public statement apologizing for past remarks that sparked backlash following his casting announcement.

Earlier this week, the producers of Hadestown announced that Segers and the production had "mutually agreed" that he would no longer join the Broadway company after fans resurfaced previous comments he made about transgender people and other social issues. Segers had previously posted YouTube videos, which have since been deleted, targeting the transgender community, including videos titled "TRANS FAIRNESS?" and "NO MORE TRANS."

In a statement shared to social media, Segers apologized "to all affected communities," writing, "I wish to extend my most sincere apologies to everyone impacted by my words. While I never intended to inflict harm, I recognize that the impact of my statements is what matters most."

He continued, "I am fully committed to listening, educating myself, and elevating my standards. I will work tirelessly to earn the opportunity to make things right."

Segers also addressed the Hadestown company directly, writing, "To the cast, creative team, and producers, Please accept my sincere apologies for the stress my actions have brought to this production. I accept full responsibility for my words and acknowledge the necessity of immediate accountability."

He concluded his statement by expressing his support for the production and the actor who will replace him, writing, "I extend my wholehearted support to the cast, crew, and my replacement. I wish you all tremendous success during your run. I have complete confidence that each of you will be phenomenal."

The producers of Hadestown previously announced, "The producers of Hadestown and Geno Segers have mutually agreed that Mr. Segers will no longer join the Broadway production. Additional casting will be announced shortly."

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