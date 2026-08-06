Video: Watch André De Shields in Jim Steinman & Barry Keating’s RHINEGOLD





Barry Keating has released the complete version of the 2023 cabaret presentation of Rhinegold, starring André De Shields. Written with Jim Steinman, Rhinegold is a musical De Shields first appeared in in 1973.

The CATS: The Jellicle Ball star was joined for the cabaret presentation at the Laurie Beechman Theatre by Bradley Dean (Dear Evan Hansen, The Phantom of the Opera) as Odin, and Andrew Polec (Bat Out Of Hell The Musical) as Thor.

Rhinegold is based on Richard Wagner's Das Rheingold opera, written in 1869. The musical played the Mercer Arts Center in 1973, followed by a run at Playwrights Horizons in 1975.

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