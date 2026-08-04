Rosie O'Donnell's WIZARD OF OZ Trump Parody Shot Down By ABC

Rosie O'Donnell is planning her return to hosting talk shows, revealing that a proposed Wizard of Oz parody was shot down by ABC. As she prepares to step in for Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show while he's on a break, she reveals that she wanted to sing "If He Only Had A Brain" as a Trump diss track.

While appearing on Kara Swisher's podcast, she shared that she had written a new version of the Scarecrow's song that takes aim at her longtime nemesis, Donald Trump. However, ABC executives told her that “they couldn’t get permission for the parody because it’s political content.”

She shared lyrics to the song, which she reveals got a "tremendous response."

"His approval rate is 30, his diaper’s always dirty, I think the guy’s insane. He ain’t no stable genius, got a teeny, tiny penis, and he doesn’t have a brain."

Rosie O'Donnell will be hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live the week of August 17.

The guest hosting gig comes after the eleven-time Emmy and Tony Award winner wraps up her Off-Broadway run in Common Knowledge, a new solo show that reflects on her move to her newly adopted hometown of Dublin, Ireland, the culture shift, family life, and the humbling and hilarious realization that maybe she doesn’t have it all figured out.

A past host of the Tony Awards, Rosie O'Donnell made her Broadway debut as 'Rizzo' in Grease in 1994. She has also been seen in Seussical as 'The Cat in the Hat' in 2001 and in 'Fiddler on the Roof' as 'Golde.' She was also lead producer of the 2003 musical Taboo.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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