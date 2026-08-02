Breaking News: Geno Segers No Longer Joining HADESTOWN

Just days after it was announced that Disney star Geno Segers would join Hadestown along with other cast changes in September, the production has announced that he will no longer be joining the show. The announcement of Segers casting was met with a backlash from fans of the show, after viewing the performer's past statements on transgender people and other social issues. Segers has previously posted YouTube videos, now deleted, targeting the transgender community - including video titles such as “TRANS FAIRNESS?” and “NO MORE TRANS.”

A short statement reads "The producers of Hadestown and Geno Segers have mutually agreed that Mr. Segers will no longer join the Broadway production. Additional casting will be announced shortly. "

All new principal cast members will join the Broadway cast of Hadestown in September including television and film star Jasmin Savoy Brown as ‘Eurydice,’ two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz as ‘Hermes,’ Tony Award nominee Amber Iman as ‘Persephone,’ pop-rock musician and songwriter Kayko as ‘Orpheus,’’ They will begin performances on Tuesday, September 1.

Geno Segers (Hades) is an actor, singer and voice artist whose career spans stage, television, film and animation. He began his theatrical career portraying Mufasa in Disney’s Australian production of The Lion King and later appeared in New York City Center Encores! production of On the Town. Television audiences know him best for his memorable performances as Mason Makoola on “Pair of Kings” and Chayton Littleton on “Banshee,” with additional credits including “Yellowstone,” “Teen Wolf,” “Longmire,” “Castle” and “Perfect Harmony.” His distinctive bass voice has also been featured in numerous animated projects and video games.

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