Dec. 1, 2017  

GREASE, SOUTH PACIFIC & More Musical Classics Return to the Big Screen in 2018

Fathom Events has announced a slew of classic movie musicals which will be heading back to the big screen in 2018. Among the classics are GREASE in April, SOUTH PACIFIC in August and WHITE CHRISTMAS in December.

The third TCM Big Screen Classics series features 13 classic movies spanning six decades - from the 1930s to the 1990s - playing over two days in select theaters nationwide. Commented Ben Mankiewicz, host of TCM Primetime, "It's about bringing movies to people who love movies and allowing them to share the experience. These movies are hugely resonant with people."

One film will be presented each month (August will feature two films), and each title will be offered just four times, usually on Sundays and Wednesdays at 2 PM and 7 PM local time.

Click below for further details on some of the classics:

April 8, 11: Grease
May 13, 16: Sunset Boulevard
June 3, 6: The Producers
July 15, 18: Big
August 26, 29: South Pacific
December 9, 12: White Christmas

