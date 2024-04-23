GOTHAM JAZZ FEST NYC Returns This Sunday With An All-Star Lineup

Featuring Hot Sardines, Catherine Russell, Anderson Brothers, Bria Skonberg and more.
Prohibition Productions and New York Hot Jazz Camp will once again co-present the GOTHAM JAZZ FESTIVAL, an annual all-day all ages music and dance festival featuring New York City's best classic jazz musicians at the stunning & exclusive private club from the Gilded-Age, The DTA.
Four different ballrooms and lounges will feature back-to-back performances by over 100 musicians & 20 bands, as well as dance instruction and VIP access.
This celebratory event takes place Sunday, April 28th (1pm to 12am) at The DTA on 60 Pine Street, in lower Manhattan. Tickets start at $35 and all tiers include non-alcoholic beverages.
Dancers, concert goers and all music enthusiasts are invited to enjoy this collaboration and 11 hour musical marathon featuring an eclectic star studded line-up:
The Hot Sardines
Catherine Russell Quartet
Bria Skonberg & Eh La Bas
Andy Schumm & His Gang
Jon-Erik Kellso & The Ear Regulars
Mona's Hot Four led by Dennis Lichtman
Alphonso Horne & The Gotham Kings
Conal Fowkes & Jay Rattman
Charles Turner & Uptown Swing
Anderson Brothers feat. Molly Ryan
Danny Jonokuchi & The Revisionists
Hot Toddies Jazz Band feat. Hannah Gill
Stéphane Séva Swing Ondule 4tet
Eyal Vilner Swing Band
The Brothers Arntzen
King Solomon Hicks
Cait & The Critters
Kayla Lewis Trio
NYHJC Faculty All Stars - with Catherine Russell, Mike Davis, Dan Levinson, Ron Wilkins, Cynthia Sayer, Rossano Sportiello,
Tal Ronen and Kevin Dorn
Solo pianists: Terry Waldo / Quintin Harris / Ramona Baker
NYHJC Ensembles / NYHJC Vocalists w/ Matt Baker
The Festival was founded in 2017 by Prohibition Productions. In 2018 Prohibition Productions partnered with New York Hot Jazz Camp (directed by Molly Ryan & Bria Skonberg) to feature performances by their incredible faculty, students, & alumni. The New York Hot Jazz Camp, held at the Greenwich House Music is an intimate and immersive week-long educational experience where students 21+ are mentored by the city's top traditional jazz players.
The DTA is located at 60 Pine Street, New York, NY 10005. Limited reserved VIP seating available // Tickets start at $35. More information including schedule, tickets and sponsorship opportunities may be found at www.gothamjazzfestnyc.com.
