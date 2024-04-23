GOTHAM JAZZ FEST NYC Returns This Sunday With An All-Star Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prohibition Productions and New York Hot Jazz Camp will once again co-present the GOTHAM JAZZ FESTIVAL, an annual all-day all ages music and dance festival featuring New York City's best classic jazz musicians at the stunning & exclusive private club from the Gilded-Age, The DTA.

Four different ballrooms and lounges will feature back-to-back performances by over 100 musicians & 20 bands, as well as dance instruction and VIP access.

This celebratory event takes place Sunday, April 28th (1pm to 12am) at The DTA on 60 Pine Street, in lower Manhattan. Tickets start at $35 and all tiers include non-alcoholic beverages.

Dancers, concert goers and all music enthusiasts are invited to enjoy this collaboration and 11 hour musical marathon featuring an eclectic star studded line-up:

The Hot Sardines

Catherine Russell Quartet

Bria Skonberg & Eh La Bas

Andy Schumm & His Gang

Jon-Erik Kellso & The Ear Regulars

Mona's Hot Four led by Dennis Lichtman

Alphonso Horne & The Gotham Kings

Conal Fowkes & Jay Rattman

Charles Turner & Uptown Swing

Anderson Brothers feat. Molly Ryan

Danny Jonokuchi & The Revisionists

Hot Toddies Jazz Band feat. Hannah Gill

Stéphane Séva Swing Ondule 4tet

Eyal Vilner Swing Band

The Brothers Arntzen

King Solomon Hicks

Cait & The Critters

Kayla Lewis Trio

NYHJC Faculty All Stars - with Catherine Russell, Mike Davis, Dan Levinson, Ron Wilkins, Cynthia Sayer, Rossano Sportiello,

Tal Ronen and Kevin Dorn



Solo pianists: Terry Waldo / Quintin Harris / Ramona Baker

NYHJC Ensembles / NYHJC Vocalists w/ Matt Baker

About GOTHAM JAZZ FEST NYC

The Festival was founded in 2017 by Prohibition Productions. In 2018 Prohibition Productions partnered with New York Hot Jazz Camp (directed by Molly Ryan & Bria Skonberg) to feature performances by their incredible faculty, students, & alumni. The New York Hot Jazz Camp, held at the Greenwich House Music is an intimate and immersive week-long educational experience where students 21+ are mentored by the city's top traditional jazz players.

The DTA is located at 60 Pine Street, New York, NY 10005. Limited reserved VIP seating available // Tickets start at $35. More information including schedule, tickets and sponsorship opportunities may be found at www.gothamjazzfestnyc.com.