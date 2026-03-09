GIANT Launches Broadway Rush and Lottery Ticket Policies

Previews begin this week for the Broadway run of Mark Rosenblatt’s Olivier Award-winning smash hit play Giant, starring two-time Tony Award winner John Lithgow as Roald Dahl and directed by two-time Tony Award winner Nicholas Hytner.

Giant has announced in-person Rush and digital lottery ticket policies. A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available at 10am the day of the performance (and 12pm on Sundays beginning March 29, 2026) at the Music Box Theatre box office (239 West 45th Street). Rush tickets are $45, subject to availability, with a limit of two per person.

Giant tickets may be available through a digital lottery starting at 12AM (ET) the day before the performance at https://rush.telecharge.com. Winners are drawn at 10AM and 3PM. Winners will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and have five hours to claim and purchase tickets online. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $49 each. Lottery tickets may be made available subject to availability.

Single tickets for Giant are available now at the box office, at Telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200. The Music Box Theatre box office is open Monday through Saturday, 10am–6pm.

New York audiences will be able to see the production beginning this Wednesday, March 11 at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre. With an official opening night on Monday, March 23, Giant will play a strictly limited 16-week engagement.

About Giant

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends.

Following an acclaimed West End run and three Olivier Awards, Giant tells the story of author Roald Dahl and the true scandal that shook his legacy.

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Nicholas Hytner and written by Olivier Award winner Mark Rosenblatt, Giant stars two-time Tony Award and Olivier Award winner John Lithgow, Aya Cash, two-time Olivier Award winner Elliot Levey, two-time Olivier Award nominee Rachael Stirling, Stella Everett, David Manis. The company also includes understudies Geoffrey Cantor, Annie Hägg, Eleanor Handley, and Paul O'Brien.