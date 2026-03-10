Photos: In Rehearsals for GIANT with John Lithgow and More

Following two critically acclaimed sold-out runs in the UK, the Olivier-award winning production of Mark Rosenblatt’s Giant, directed by Nicholas Hytner and starring John Lithgow, has officially landed on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre with performances beginning this Wednesday, March 11.

On March 1, the cast and crew gathered at Gibney studios for the first official rehearsal and Meet & Greet. Check out photos below!

A cocktail event and panel discussion celebrating Giant coming to Broadway took place on Thursday, March 5th at the Library at the Public. Guests were treated to a panel conversation with John Lithgow, Nicholas Hytner, and Mark Rosenblatt, moderated by Josh Horowitz.

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends.

Following an acclaimed West End run and three Olivier Awards, Giant tells the story of author Roald Dahl and the true scandal that shook his legacy. Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Nicholas Hytner and written by Olivier Award winner Mark Rosenblatt, Giant stars two-time Tony Award and Olivier Award winner John Lithgow, Aya Cash, two-time Olivier Award winner Elliot Levey, two-time Olivier Award nominee Rachael Stirling, Stella Everett, David Manis. The company also includes understudies Geoffrey Cantor, Annie H?gg, Eleanor Handley, and Paul O'Brien.

