GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Announces Rush For People 40 And Over

Being 40 never felt so good! During previews for Broadway's Gettin' The Band Back Together, 40 tickets per performance will be available at $40 each for people 40 years of age and older. And because we know 40-year-olds have responsibilities and bad backs that may prohibit them from sleeping on sidewalks, this rush-offer is available now at the box office and online using this code: BT40440. Customers are able to select from seats in the front orchestra, including the front row, for all preview performances starting July 19.

The production, which is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and choreographed by Chris Bailey, will begin preview performances on July 19 at the Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th Street) with the official opening set for August 13.

Gettin' The Band Back Together has music and lyrics by Mark Allen and a book by Ken Davenport and The Grundleshotz with additional material by Sarah Saltzberg. The creative team includes Tony Award winners Derek McLane (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Ken Billington (Lighting Design), John Shivers (Sound Design) in addition to Music Direction by Sonny Paladino and Casting by Eisenberg/Beans Casting.

The cast of Gettin' The Band Back Together features Mitchell Jarvis (Mitch Papadopoulos), Jay Klaitz (Bart Vickers), Manu Narayan (Dr. Rummesh "Robbie" Patel), Paul Whitty (Michael "Sully" Sullivan), Sawyer Nunes (Ricky "Bling" Goldstein), Marilu Henner ("Mitch's Mom," aka Sharon Papadopoulos), Kelli Barrett (Dani), Becca Kötte (Tawney), Garth Kravits (Ritchie), Tamika Lawrence (Roxanne Velasco), Noa Solorio (Billie), and Brandon Williams (Tygen Billows). The cast also includes Lindsey Brett Carothers, Ryan Duncan, Scott Richard Foster, Jenny Hill, Nehal Joshi, J. Elaine Marcos, Rob Marnell, Jasmin Richardson, Ian Ward, and Tad Wilson.

Gettin' The Band Back Together is produced by Ken Davenport, Hunter Arnold, Roy Putrino, Sandi Moran, Carl Daikeler, Broadway Strategic Return Fund, Rob Kolson, H. Richard Hopper, Richard Roth, Marie Barton Stevenson, Diego Kolankowsky, Marguerite Hoffman, Brian Cromwell Smith, Darrell Hankey, Trevor Coates, Wagstaffe Productions, Witzend Productions, David Bryant, Laura Z. Barket, Judith Manocherian, Mach 1 Partners, John McGrain, Steve Reynolds, and Ladybug Productions. The Associate Producers for the production are Kayla Greenspan and Valerie Novakoff.

Mitch Papadopolous always dreamed about being the next Bon Jovi, but he chose security over stardom and left those daydreams behind for a day job. For a while he thought he had everything - the high paying job, the high-rise apartment - until his 40th birthday when he got handed a pink slip and had to move back in with his mom in Sayreville, New Jersey.

And when his high school arch nemesis threatens to foreclose on their house, this big-shot banker must save his small-town home the only way he can... by winning The Battle of the Bands. So he dusts off his guitar, gathers his old gang, and sets out to win the battle... and maybe even win back the high school sweetheart he left behind... proving it's never too late to give your dreams one last shot.

Tickets for Gettin' The Band Back Together are on sale through www.Telecharge.com / (212) 239-6200. Group tickets are available at www.YourBroadwayGenius.com or by calling 855-329-2932.

Free original cast recording available at: www.GettinTheBandBackTogether.com

