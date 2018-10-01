Full Casting Announced For Broadway Premiere Of CHOIR BOY

Full casting has been announced for Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Choir Boy, by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight, The Brother/Sister Plays) and directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Trip Cullman (Lobby Hero, Significant Other, Murder Ballad).

Joining previously announced cast members Chuck Cooper (Headmaster Marrow), Austin Pendleton (Mr. Pendleton) and Jeremy Pope (Pharus Jonathan Young) are Nicholas L. Ashe (Junior Blake), Daniel Bellomy (Ensemble), Jonathan Burke (Ensemble), Gerald Caesar (Ensemble), John Clay III (Anthony Justin "AJ" James), Caleb Eberhardt (David Heard), Marcus Gladney (Ensemble) and J. Quinton Johnson (Bobby Marrow).

Original cast members from the 2013 Off-Broadway MTC production include Nicholas L. Ashe, Chuck Cooper, Austin Pendleton and Jeremy Pope.

Choir Boy's creative team includes David Zinn (scenic & costume design), Peter Kaczorowski (lighting design), Fitz Patton (sound design), Cookie Jordan (make-up design), Jason Michael Webb (music direction & vocal arrangements), Thomas Schall (fight director) and Camille A. Brown (movement).

Choir Boy will now begin previews Tuesday, December 11, 2018 ahead of a Thursday, January 10, 2019 opening at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Choir Boy was originally announced to open on January 22, 2019.

Choir Boy will mark Tarell Alvin McCraney's Broadway debut as well as the second production that transfers to Broadway following a premiere at MTC's The Studio at Stage II - Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series, where it debuted in the summer of 2013 to rave reviews and sold-out audiences, extending twice during its run.

For half a century, the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. One talented student has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key? On its American debut at MTC's Studio Stage II, The New York Times called the play "vivid, magnetic and moving," and The New York Post hailed it as "bracing and provocative." Now, we're thrilled to bring this soaring music-filled work to Broadway. Playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney is an Oscar-winning screenwriter of Moonlight and a recipient of the MacArthur Fellowship Grant. Directing is Drama Desk Award nominee Trip Cullman (Lobby Hero, Significant Other, Murder Ballad).

Support for Choir Boy is provided by The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust. Choir Boy was commissioned by Manhattan Theatre Club with support from Time Warner Inc.

Manhattan Theatre Club, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over the past four and a half decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including 7 Pulitzer Prizes and 23 Tony Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). Renowned MTC productions include the 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner Cost of Living by Martyna Majok; Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes; August Wilson's Jitney and The Piano Lesson; Heisenberg by Simon Stephens; The Father by Florian Zeller with translation by Christopher Hampton; Fool For Love by Sam Shepard; Airline Highway by Lisa D'Amour; Casa Valentina by Harvey Fierstein; Outside Mullingar and Doubt by John Patrick Shanley; The Commons of Pensacola by Amanda Peet; Murder Ballad by Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash; The Assembled Parties by Richard Greenberg; Wit by Margaret Edson; Venus in Fur by David Ives; Good People and Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire; The Whipping Man by Matthew Lopez; Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies; Ruined by Lynn Nottage; Proof by David Auburn; The Tale of the Allergist's Wife by Charles Busch; Love! Valour! Compassion! by Terrence McNally; Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley; and Ain't Misbehavin', the Fats Waller musical. For more information on MTC, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

