Full Cast and Creative Team Set For OPERATION MINCEMEAT

The full cast and creative team have been announced for the Broadway transfer of the 2024 Olivier Award-winning Best Musical, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical. With direction by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical will begin preview performances on Saturday, February 15, with an opening night set for Thursday, March 20 at the Golden Theatre, after entering the third sold out year in the West End.

Joining the previously announced 2024 Olivier Award-winning cast of Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Olivier Award-winner Jak Malone and Zoë Roberts, who will reprise their original acclaimed performances for the musical’s Broadway (American) premiere this spring, are understudies Brandon Contreras, Sam Hartley, Jessi Kirtley, Gerianne Pérez and Amanda Jill Robinson.

The creative team will include Olivier Award nominee Jenny Arnold (choreography, Jerry Springer: The Opera), Olivier Award nominee Ben Stones (set & costume design, Standing at the Sky’s Edge), Tony and Olivier Award-winner Mark Henderson (lighting design, The History Boys), Tony Award nominee Mike Walker (sound design, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory), Tony Award nominee Steve Sidwell (orchestrations, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Olivier Award nominee Joe Bunker (music direction & supervision, Spring Awakening), Karen Moore (production stage manager, Elf (2010 & 2024)) and Carrie Gardner (casting director, &Juliet).

This debut musical is written and composed by the comedy troupe, SpitLip, comprised of Mr. Cumming, Felix Hagan, Ms. Hodgson and Ms. Roberts,

In Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical began as a tiny (and tiny-budgeted) production at London’s New Diorama Theatre. The show quickly gained a devoted following, spurring sold-out runs at venues including Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios. It finally premiered in the West End on May 9, 2023, at the Fortune Theatre, where it received rave reviews, continues to play to standing-room-only crowds, and has cultivated one of London’s most fervent fanbase, affectionately dubbed “Mincefluencers."

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical went onto earn six 2024 Olivier Award nominations, winning Best New Musical and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical. It was also named the Best New Musical at the 2024 WhatsOnStage Awards. Earlier in the show’s journey, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical picked up the Off-West End award for Best Musical Production and Best Company Ensemble, as well as The Stage Debut Award for Best Composer/Lyricist.

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical is produced on Broadway by Avalon (in association with SpitLip). The musical was commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry, and also supported by the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat.

Meet the Team

David Cumming (Charles Cholmondeley & Others) is an award-winning writer-performer and co-writer and star of Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical which won Best New Musical at the 2024 Olivier Awards, and which also saw him nominated for Best Actor in a Musical for originating the role of Charles Cholmondeley. Outside of Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, David is a part of the award-winning dark-comedy theatre troupe Kill the Beast and a freelance actor/writer/director/composer in his own right. His multi-award-winning beatbox retelling of Frankenstein: How To Make A Monster, co-created with the BAC Beatbox Academy, was one of The Guardian's Top 10 Shows of 2018 and was later adapted for TV by David and the team for BBC Four. Further credits include, Theatre: Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical (Fortune Theatre), Saint Jude (Swamp Motel: Composer/ Sound Design), Dog Show (Pleasance Theatre: Co-creator / Composer / Performer). Film and TV: “Hex Vet” (Nickelodeon: Voiceover), “The Amazing Mr. Blunden” (Sky Arts: Actor) Radio/Podcast: “The Sink” (BBC Sounds: Composer), “Who Exploded Vivien Stone?” (Fremantle/ Kill the Beast: Co-Writer/Performer.

Claire-Marie Hall (Jean Leslie & Others) trained at Mountview Academy and is currently playing Jean Leslie in the Olivier Award winning Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical at the Fortune Theatre, a role she originated in the West End. Further theatre credits include Jean Leslie in Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical (Southwark Playhouse & Riverside Studios), Cosette in Les Misérables (West End), U/S Dea in The Grinning Man (West End), Cynthia Houston/Mama Mega in Spies Are Forever - West End Concert (Tin Can Bros/Lambert Jackson), Gabriella Montez in High School Musical (Hammersmith Apollo & National Tour), Tuptim in The King & I (National Tour), Innkeeper’s Wife in The Wicker Husband (Watermill Theatre), The Colours (Soho Theatre), On Hostile Ground (Northampton Royal & Derngate), The Wonderful Storybook (Theatre Peckham), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Outdoor Tour, Scoot Theatre), Jesus Christ Superstar (Frinton Summer Theatre), The Sorrows Of Satan (Tristan Bates Theatre), Between Empires (St James’ Theatre & Edinburgh Festival) and Aladdin (First Family Entertainment, Jordan Productions & Hackney Empire). Film/Television credits include Just Up Your Street and Aladdin (BBC Wales). Radio credits include When The Dog Dies and My Brilliant Divorce (BBC Radio 4).

Natasha Hodgson (Ewen Montagu & Others) is an award-winning writer-performer and co-writer and star of Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical which won Best New Musical at the 2024 Olivier Awards, and which also saw her nominated for Best Actress in a Musical for originating the role of Ewen Montagu. Outside of Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Natasha is a part of the award-winning dark-comedy theatre troupe Kill the Beast and created and starred in her own critically acclaimed BBC scripted fiction series “The Sink” which was nominated for Best Podcast/Online Audio at the Audio Drama Awards 2021 and named one of the Top 20 Podcasts of 2020 by The Guardian. Theatre includes Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical (Fortune Theatre); Director’s Cut, Don’t Wake the Damp, He Had Hairy Hands and The Boy Who Kicked Pigs (Kill the Beast). Film and TV writing includes “Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared” (Channel 4), “Dogs in Space” (Netflix), “The Amazing World of Gumball and Bravest Warriors” (Cartoon Network). Radio and Podcast include: Creator/writer “The Sink” (BBC)

Jak Malone (Hester Leggett & Others) Jak Malone is an Olivier Award-winning actor from Merseyside. He won the 2024 Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical, playing Hester in Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical at the Fortune Theatre. Further stage credits include Sondheim on Sondheim (Alexandra Palace Theatre); Spies Are Forever (Gillian Lynne Theatre); Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical (Riverside Studios / Southwark Playhouse / New Diorama Theatre) and A Clockwork Orange (Everyman Theatre, Liverpool). Workshops include Benny & Joon (Larry Hirchhorn); Grayson: The Musical (National Theatre). Training: BA Acting, LIPA. When Jak is not performing, he’s an avid fan of horror movies, nail varnish and The Muppets.

Zoë Roberts (Johnny Bevan & Others) Zoë Roberts an award-winning writer-performer, and co-writer and star of Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, which won Best New Musical at the 2024 Olivier Awards, and for which she was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for originating the role of Johnny Bevan & Others. Outside of Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Zoë is part of the award-winning dark-comedy theatre troupe Kill the Beast. She specialises in making hugely entertaining, genre-defying stories infused with complete and utter silliness. Theatre includes Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical (Fortune Theatre, Riverside Studios, Southwark Playhouse, New Diorama); Saint Jude (Swamp Motel); The Ivy Isklander series (Swamp Motel); Director’s Cut, Don’t Wake the Damp, He Had Hairy Hands and The Boy Who Kicked Pigs (Kill the Beast). Film & TV writing includes: “Dogs in Space” (Netflix). Podcast & Radio writing & performing includes: “Who Exploded Vivien Stone?” (Fremantle/Storyglass), “Behind the Screams” (Little Earthquake) and “Eglantine Whitechapel: Supernatural Detective” (Kill the Beast).

Brandon Contreras (they/he) (Understudy) most recently finished his run causing chaos as “Cal” in the Off-Broadway/International hit, Titanique. A New York City born & raised creative, he made Broadway debut in Almost Famous (OBC & Old Globe) and has been seen in some other theatre favorites including: Titanic and Road Show (City Center Encores!), In the Heights (1st National), Jerry Springer: The Opera (The New Group), Beauty & the Beast (Drury Lane), Bhangin’ It! (La Jolla Playhouse), You Deserve to be Here (Roundabout Theatre Workshop) and The Play that Goes Wrong (Pioneer). FILM/TV: Upcoming feature film, “There She Goes” opposite Rachel Leigh Cook and Utkarsh Ambudkar, “WeCrashed”, “Mr. Robot”, “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens”. Brandon is also a freelance director, writer, filmmaker & choreographer for multiple collaborative art pieces. With over 1.6 Million followers across all social media platforms, he is the co-creator of the Telly Award winning Queer sketch platform, The HomoSapianExperience. www.brandoncontreras.com. @OhHey_Brandon @TheHomoSapienExperience

Jessi Kirtley (she/her) (Understudy) recently graduated from the music theatre program at Baldwin Wallace University. Her professional career began at Forestburgh Playhouse as a member of the resident company in the Summer of 2022. Since then she has appeared in various regional theatres in the Cleveland Area, notably the Beck Center’s Lizzie and Ghost and Playhouse Square’s Ordinary Days. She also led Idaho Shakespeare/Great Lakes Theatre’s Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 as Natasha in 2023.

Sam Hartley (Understudy). Broadway: Gutenberg! (Doug standby). National Tour: Chicago (Billy Flynn), Elf (Buddy), Beauty and the Beast (Beast), A Christmas Story (The Old Man). Off-Broadway: The Butcher Boy (Irish Rep), The Lightning Thief (Lucille Lortel, 2017). @samfred88

Gerianne Pérez (she/her) (Understudy) is hailed by the New York Times as an “Impressive” and “Effortless” singer, recently concluded her critically acclaimed run as Catherine of Aragon in the national tour of the Tony & Olivier Award winning SIX: The Musical. Gerianne’s talent led her to earn her BFA from the esteemed Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. Her exceptional musicianship and a cappella expertise paved the way for her Broadway debut as Kathy in In Transit, the first and only a cappella musical on Broadway, directed by the renowned Tony-Award winner, Kathleen Marshall. She also traversed the country in the heart-warming first national tour of Waitress, which led to her joining the Broadway company alongside Grammy-Award winner, Sara Bareilles. In addition to these notable credits, Gerianne has graced the stage in various other productions, including Oratorio for Living Things (Off Broadway), In The Heights (Hangar Theatre), Grease (North Shore Music Theatre), and Vocalosity (1st National). Gerianne’s television appearances include the popular New York series “Law and Order.” Gerianne’s voice can be heard on the tracks “Fever,” “Locked out of Heaven,” and “Hallelujah” on the Vocalosity album, as well as the Original Broadway Cast album of In Transit. @gerianne.perez

Amanda Jill Robinson (she/her) (Understudy) is an actor, singer, musician, writer, and composer/arranger. A Long Island native, she is glad to be back in New York after most recently workshopping Sarah Rose Kearns’ adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion as both the music director/arranger and Mary Musgrove. Favorites include: Charlotte in Cinderella, Blithe Spirit, A Child’s Christmas in Wales (Walnut Street Theatre); Kacie in Ugly Lies the Bone (Florida Studio Theatre); Smee in Peter…Starcatcher, Henry V (Theater at Monmouth); Bumbrake/Teacher in Peter…Starcatcher (DTC); Merry Wives (DelShakes); Broken Biscuits (1812); Man of La Mancha (Act II); ‘Tis Pity (PAC); and How to Keep an Alien (Inis Nua). Amanda is the co-creator and half of the comedy duo Ruth and Estelle (the esteemed theatrical coaches of the original cast of Cats) and the joyful podcast “Learning Through Laughter”. Listen on Apple and Spotify! She resides in Philadelphia with her wife, Emily, a shining example of what humans can be. See and hear more at amandajillrobinson.com.

Robert Hastie (Director) is newly appointed Deputy Artistic Director of the National Theatre in London; formerly Associate Director of the Donmar Warehouse and Artistic Director of Sheffield’s Crucible, where shows he produced collected 3 Tonys, 7 Oliviers and 10 UK Theatre Awards. UK directing includes Standing at the Sky’s Edge and Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical (both winning Best New Musical Oliviers, 2023 and 2024); My Night with Reg; The York Realist; Guys and Dolls; Macbeth; Coriolanus; She Loves Me.

Jenny Arnold (Choreographer). Credits include Jerry Springer: The Opera (Olivier nominated); Twelfth Night; Love’s Labour’s Lost and Love’s Labour’s Won (RSC/West End); Private Lives (West End); Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em (Tour); The Shakespeare Revue (West End/Tour); Merry Wives of Windsor (The Globe and USA). She is resident choreographer for Opera Della Luna. Films include Confetti and Nativity. She is particularly experienced in comedy and is delighted to be part of the Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical journey to Broadway!

Ben Stones (Set & Costume Design) is an Olivier Award nominated stage designer who is making his Broadway debut. Recent West End musicals include Standing at the Sky’s Edge (Crucible Theatre, National Theatre and Gillian Lynne Theatre, West End); Sylvia (The Old Vic); Passing Strange (Young Vic) and Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical (Fortune Theatre). Regional musicals include She Loves Me; The Producers; Hedwig and the Angry Inch and the world tour of Message in a Bottle (Sadlers Wells/Universal Music). benstones.com @benstones

Mark Henderson (Lighting Design) was the recipient of the 1992, 1995, 2000, 2002, 2010 and 2016 Laurence Olivier Awards for Lighting Design, and was awarded a Tony award in 2006 for The History Boys. He has lit extensively for all major theatre, opera and dance companies in the UK including over 80 productions for the National Theatre, over 70 in the West End and over 20 Broadway productions.

Mike Walker (Sound Design). Training: Guildhall School of Music and Drama; Honorary Associate: Royal Academy of Music. Theatre credits: Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical (London); Charlie & The Chocolate Factory (UK Tour); Miss Saigon (Sheffield); Allelujah! (Bridge); Man to Man (BAM); Forbidden City (Singapore); Our Ladies Of Perpetual Succour (Tour); St Matthew Passion, Caroline Or Change (NT London) and Jerry Springer: The Opera (Olivier Award - Best Sound Design). With his company, Loh Humm Audio, Mike provides audio design and engineering services.

Steve Sidwell (Orchestrations). Grammy award winning, BAFTA, Tony, Emmy & Olivier nominated arranger, composer, producer, conductor and trumpeter. TV: “Academy Awards”, BBC “Coronation Concert”, “Platinum Party at the Palace”, “Children in Need Rocks”, “The Voice UK”, “X Factor”. Theatre: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; Bat Out of Hell; We Will Rock You, Our House, Made In Dagenham. Artists: George Michael, Elton John, Robbie Williams, Ariana Grande, Gregory Porter, Alicia Keys, Katy Perry, Nicole Scherzinger. Film: Bohemian Rhapsody (music co-producer).

Joe Bunker (Music Director & Supervisor). Musical director/supervisor of Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical in the West End, MD/pianist on the Original Cast Album. UK theatre: Spring Awakening; Rags; Guys and Dolls; My Fair Lady; 35mm: A Musical Exhibition; The Rink; Our Town; Assassins; Side by Side by Sondheim. UK/US tour: The Events. Off West End Award - Musical Director (The Rink; Rags). Nominations: The Stage Debut Award - Best Creative West End Debut, Olivier Award - Outstanding Musical Contribution (Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical). joebunker.co.uk

Karen Moore (Production Stage Management). Broadway: Some Like It Hot; The Book of Mormon; Elf (2010 & 2024); Ragtime; The Drowsy Chaperone; Good Vibrations; Wonderful Town; Taboo; Man of La Mancha; The Graduate and Follies. Eighteen New York City Center Encores! productions. Off-Broadway: Saturday Night; Visiting Mr. Green; Das Barbecü; Closer Than Ever; Steel Magnolias.