Full Cast & Design Team Set for WAITRESS at The Muny

The production runs July 30-Aug. 5 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.
The Muny has revealed its full cast and design team for Waitress, the fifth show in the theatre’s 106th season, which runs July 30-Aug. 5 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park. This is the musical’s Muny and Midwest regional premiere.
“We are thrilled for Muny audiences to experience the heart and humor of this beautiful story,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “Our outstanding cast and visionary creative team will serve up an unforgettable treat with this Muny premiere of Waitress.”
Joining the previously announced Jessica Vosk (Jenna), Devin DeSantis (Dr. Pomatter), Lissa deGuzman (Dawn), Nicole Michelle Haskins (Becky), Ben Crawford (Earl), Jonah D. Winston (Cal), Troy Iwata (Ogie) and Torri Tripoli (Lulu) are Cleavant Derricks (Joe) and Caitlin Witty (standby for Jenna). Members of the ensemble and swings: Kaley Bender, Harter Clingman, Arnold Harper II, Alia Hodge, Josh Hoon Lee, Patricia Jewel, Vaughn Mariani, Gabriel Mudd, Owen Scales, Kaitlyn Louise Smith and Erica Stephan. The company will be joined by the Muny Teen Youth Ensemble.
The creative team for Waitress is led by Director Lili-Anne Brown, with Choreographer Chloe O. Davis and Music Director/Conductor Andra Velis Simon.
The design and production teams include Associate Choreographer Teneise Ellis, Intimacy Consultant Tress Kurzym, Scenic Designer Wilson Chin, Costume Designer Raquel Adorno, Lighting Designer Heather Gilbert, Co-sound Designers John Shivers and David Patridge, Video Designer Mike Tutaj, Wig Designer Kelley Jordan and Production Stage Manager Kelsey Tippins.
Videos