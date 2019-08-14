Free Afternoon Of Artmaking With LaKela Brown Comes to Rockefeller Center

Children of all ages and skill levels are invited to join Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist LaKela Brown at "Art Sundae" for a free afternoon of artmaking on Wednesday, August 21st from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Concourse Level (located between 49th and 50th Streets and 5th and 6th Avenues), Manhattan. Works created at Art Sundae will be made into a public art installation that will be displayed at the Ticket Booth located on the Concourse Level of Rockefeller Center.

Art Sundae is an ongoing public program created by the nonprofit Art Production Fund and the gallery Fort Gansevoort that is designed to build confidence in children through artmaking. The free program offers children the opportunity to work with a contemporary artist to create a public art project.

Brown, an accomplished artist whose recent solo shows include Material Relief at Reyes Projects (Detroit), Lars Friedrich (Berlin), and Surface Possessions at 56 Henry (New York), currently has a number of works on display throughout Rockefeller Center as part of the yearlong Art In Focus public art program presented in partnership with the Art Production Fund. At Art Sundae, children will join her in using beads, stamps, clay, and paint to learn how she creates and embellishes reliefs.

The event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You