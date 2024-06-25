Florida Arts Organizations Push For Donations Following State Funding Cuts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With Florida arts and culture organizations are taking another hit on the road to post-pandemic financial recovery as Governor Ron DeSantis has eliminated most state funding for cultural programs.

DeSantis vetoed nearly $1 billion from the $116.5 billion state budget before signing it in Tampa on Wednesday, including nearly $90 million the legislature earmarked for 669 different arts and culture projects and special line item programs.

It is the first time that no money will be allocated for arts and culture programs by the state.

Economic studies have shown that every $1 spent on arts and culture programs generates about $9 more in related spending.

For decades, the state has awarded money to non-profit cultural organizations through a vetting process in four grant categories. This year, the legislature approved just $32 million in only two of those categories – $26 million in cultural and museum grants that support programming, and $6 million in the Cultural Facilities Grants, which provide money for building projects. Those totals were tens of millions less than the organizations qualified for from the vetting process.

In the cultural and museum grants category, organizations could qualify for up to $150,000 each year, but this year the legislature allocated only 47 percent of that total. And even that was eliminated with the governor’s veto.

Many organizations are calling for donations as a result of the cuts. A list of theaters and related organizations who's funding has been cut is included below. We'll continue to update this list as more information becomes available.