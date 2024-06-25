Florida Arts Organizations Push For Donations Following State Funding Cuts

The financial blow comes at a critical time for arts organizations still recovering from the pandemic.
With Florida arts and culture organizations are taking another hit on the road to post-pandemic financial recovery as Governor Ron DeSantis has eliminated most state funding for cultural programs.
DeSantis vetoed nearly $1 billion from the $116.5 billion state budget before signing it in Tampa on Wednesday, including nearly $90 million the legislature earmarked for 669 different arts and culture projects and special line item programs.
It is the first time that no money will be allocated for arts and culture programs by the state.
Economic studies have shown that every $1 spent on arts and culture programs generates about $9 more in related spending.
For decades, the state has awarded money to non-profit cultural organizations through a vetting process in four grant categories. This year, the legislature approved just $32 million in only two of those categories – $26 million in cultural and museum grants that support programming, and $6 million in the Cultural Facilities Grants, which provide money for building projects. Those totals were tens of millions less than the organizations qualified for from the vetting process.
In the cultural and museum grants category, organizations could qualify for up to $150,000 each year, but this year the legislature allocated only 47 percent of that total. And even that was eliminated with the governor’s veto.
Many organizations are calling for donations as a result of the cuts. A list of theaters and related organizations who's funding has been cut is included below. We'll continue to update this list as more information becomes available.
|Location
|Organization Name
|Funding Lost
|Broward County
|All Florida Youth Orchestra
|$68,690
|Broward County
|Broward Performing Arts Foundation
|$70,500
|Broward County
|Florida Singing Sons
|$18,800
|Broward County
|Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida
|$42,300
|Broward County
|Island City Stage
|$36,727
|Broward County
|Master Chorale of South Florida
|$31,932
|Broward County
|Slow Burn Theatre Company
|$70,500
|Broward County
|South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble
|$11,750
|Broward County
|South Florida Symphony Orchestra
|$70,500
|Broward County
|Symphony of the Americas
|$51,700
|Broward County
|The Fort Lauderdale Children’s Theatre
|$42,300
|Broward County
|The Girlchoir of South Florida
|$18,800
|Broward County
|Thinking Cap Theatre
|$11,750
|Miami-Dade County
|Actors’ Playhouse Productions
|$70,500
|Miami-Dade County
|Adrienne Arsht Center Trust
|$70,500
|Miami-Dade County
|American Children’s Orchestras for Peace
|$23,556
|Miami-Dade County
|Arca Images
|$18,800
|Miami-Dade County
|Area Performance Gallery
|$70,500
|Miami-Dade County
|Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida
|$42,300
|Miami-Dade County
|Ballet Flamenco La Rosa
|$21,103
|Miami-Dade County
|City Theatre
|$42,300
|Miami-Dade County
|Civic Chorale of Greater Miami
|$12,094
|Miami-Dade County
|Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami
|$18,800
|Miami-Dade County
|Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami
|$23,265
|Miami-Dade County
|Florida Grand Opera
|$70,500
|Miami-Dade County
|Gablestage
|$70,500
|Miami-Dade County
|Greater Miami Youth Symphony of Dade County
|$42,300
|Miami-Dade County
|IlluminArts
|$18,800
|Miami-Dade County
|Karen Peterson and Dancers
|$16,450
|Miami-Dade County
|Main Street Players
|$11,750
|Miami-Dade County
|Miami City Ballet
|$70,500
|Miami-Dade County
|Miami Light Project
|$42,300
|Miami-Dade County
|Miami Music Festival
|$54,130
|Miami-Dade County
|Miami Music Project
|$70,500
|Miami-Dade County
|Miami New Drama
|$70,500
|Miami-Dade County
|Miami Theater Center
|$42,300
|Miami-Dade County
|New World Symphony
|$70,500
|Miami-Dade County
|Nu Deco Ensemble
|$70,500
|Miami-Dade County
|Orchestra Miami
|$34,866
|Miami-Dade County
|Peter London Global Dance Company
|$8,800
|Miami-Dade County
|Seraphic Fire
|$70,500
|Miami-Dade County
|South Florida Youth Symphony
|$22,184
|Miami-Dade County
|The Dance Now! Ensemble
|$25,457
|Miami-Dade County
|The M Ensemble Company
|$18,800
|Miami-Dade County
|The Miami Symphony Orchestra/Orquesta Sinfonica De Miami
|$48,097
|Miami-Dade County
|The Opera Atelier
|$18,800
|Palm Beach County
|Ballet Palm Beach
|$23,500
|Palm Beach County
|Boca Ballet Theatre Company
|$58,750
|Palm Beach County
|Palm Beach Dramaworks
|$70,500
|Palm Beach County
|Palm Beach Opera
|$70,500
|Palm Beach County
|Palm Beach Symphony Society
|$70,500
|Palm Beach County
|Young Singers of the Palm Beaches
|$42,300
|Southwest Florida
|Florida Repertory Theatre
|$150,000
|Southwest Florida
|The Naples Players
|$150,000
|Southwest Florida
|Alliance for the Arts
|$131,000
|Southwest Florida
|Arts Bonita
|$150,000
|Southwest Florida
|Gulf Coast Symphony
|$150,000
|Southwest Florida
|Opera Naples
|$150,000
|Southwest Florida
|Southwest Florida Symphony
|$143,874
|Southwest Florida
|The Symphonic Chorale of Southwest Florida
|$26,164
|Southwest Florida
|Gulfshore Opera
|$116,296
|Southwest Florida
|BIG ARTS
|$150,000
|Southwest Florida
|Cultural Park Theater
|$25,000
|Southwest Florida
|Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center (aka Florida Arts Inc.)
|$148,665
|Southwest Florida
|Gulfshore Playhouse
|$150,000
|Southwest Florida
|Art League of Marco Island
|$96,000
|Southwest Florida
|Naples Concert Band
|$18,700
|Southwest Florida
|TheatreZone
|$25,000
To be added to this list, email support@broadwayworld.com.
