Florida Arts Organizations Push For Donations Following State Funding Cuts

The financial blow comes at a critical time for arts organizations still recovering from the pandemic.

By: Jun. 25, 2024
With Florida arts and culture organizations are taking another hit on the road to post-pandemic financial recovery as Governor Ron DeSantis has eliminated most state funding for cultural programs.

DeSantis vetoed nearly $1 billion from the $116.5 billion state budget before signing it in Tampa on Wednesday, including nearly $90 million the legislature earmarked for 669 different arts and culture projects and special line item programs.

It is the first time that no money will be allocated for arts and culture programs by the state.

Economic studies have shown that every $1 spent on arts and culture programs generates about $9 more in related spending.

For decades, the state has awarded money to non-profit cultural organizations through a vetting process in four grant categories. This year, the legislature approved just $32 million in only two of those categories – $26 million in cultural and museum grants that support programming, and $6 million in the Cultural Facilities Grants, which provide money for building projects. Those totals were tens of millions less than the organizations qualified for from the vetting process.

In the cultural and museum grants category, organizations could qualify for up to $150,000 each year, but this year the legislature allocated only 47 percent of that total. And even that was eliminated with the governor’s veto.

Many organizations are calling for donations as a result of the cuts. A list of theaters and related organizations who's funding has been cut is included below. We'll continue to update this list as more information becomes available.

Location Organization Name Funding Lost
Broward County All Florida Youth Orchestra $68,690
Broward County Broward Performing Arts Foundation $70,500
Broward County Florida Singing Sons $18,800
Broward County Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida $42,300
Broward County Island City Stage $36,727
Broward County Master Chorale of South Florida $31,932
Broward County Slow Burn Theatre Company $70,500
Broward County South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble $11,750
Broward County South Florida Symphony Orchestra $70,500
Broward County Symphony of the Americas $51,700
Broward County The Fort Lauderdale Children’s Theatre $42,300
Broward County The Girlchoir of South Florida $18,800
Broward County Thinking Cap Theatre $11,750
Miami-Dade County Actors’ Playhouse Productions $70,500
Miami-Dade County Adrienne Arsht Center Trust $70,500
Miami-Dade County American Children’s Orchestras for Peace $23,556
Miami-Dade County Arca Images $18,800
Miami-Dade County Area Performance Gallery $70,500
Miami-Dade County Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida $42,300
Miami-Dade County Ballet Flamenco La Rosa $21,103
Miami-Dade County City Theatre $42,300
Miami-Dade County Civic Chorale of Greater Miami $12,094
Miami-Dade County Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami $18,800
Miami-Dade County Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami $23,265
Miami-Dade County Florida Grand Opera $70,500
Miami-Dade County Gablestage $70,500
Miami-Dade County Greater Miami Youth Symphony of Dade County $42,300
Miami-Dade County IlluminArts $18,800
Miami-Dade County Karen Peterson and Dancers $16,450
Miami-Dade County Main Street Players $11,750
Miami-Dade County Miami City Ballet $70,500
Miami-Dade County Miami Light Project $42,300
Miami-Dade County Miami Music Festival $54,130
Miami-Dade County Miami Music Project $70,500
Miami-Dade County Miami New Drama $70,500
Miami-Dade County Miami Theater Center $42,300
Miami-Dade County New World Symphony $70,500
Miami-Dade County Nu Deco Ensemble $70,500
Miami-Dade County Orchestra Miami $34,866
Miami-Dade County Peter London Global Dance Company $8,800
Miami-Dade County Seraphic Fire $70,500
Miami-Dade County South Florida Youth Symphony $22,184
Miami-Dade County The Dance Now! Ensemble $25,457
Miami-Dade County The M Ensemble Company $18,800
Miami-Dade County The Miami Symphony Orchestra/Orquesta Sinfonica De Miami $48,097
Miami-Dade County The Opera Atelier $18,800
Palm Beach County Ballet Palm Beach $23,500
Palm Beach County Boca Ballet Theatre Company $58,750
Palm Beach County Palm Beach Dramaworks $70,500
Palm Beach County Palm Beach Opera $70,500
Palm Beach County Palm Beach Symphony Society $70,500
Palm Beach County Young Singers of the Palm Beaches $42,300
Southwest Florida Florida Repertory Theatre $150,000
Southwest Florida The Naples Players $150,000
Southwest Florida Alliance for the Arts $131,000
Southwest Florida Arts Bonita $150,000
Southwest Florida Gulf Coast Symphony $150,000
Southwest Florida Opera Naples $150,000
Southwest Florida Southwest Florida Symphony $143,874
Southwest Florida The Symphonic Chorale of Southwest Florida $26,164
Southwest Florida Gulfshore Opera $116,296
Southwest Florida BIG ARTS $150,000
Southwest Florida Cultural Park Theater $25,000
Southwest Florida Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center (aka Florida Arts Inc.) $148,665
Southwest Florida Gulfshore Playhouse $150,000
Southwest Florida Art League of Marco Island $96,000
Southwest Florida Naples Concert Band $18,700
Southwest Florida TheatreZone $25,000

