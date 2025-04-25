Flashback: Celebrating 1 Year of THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The party is still roaring on at the Broadway Theatre! One year ago today, on April 25, 2024, The Great Gatsby officially opened on Broadway at the Broadway Theatre, where it is still running today. Since then, the new musical has been bringing audiences to their feet eight times a week, for over 400 performances.

Its Broadway bow followed a world premiere engagement that became the highest grossing show in Paper Mill Playhouse history. That production, led by Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, broke the theater’s all-time record for ticket sales in a single day and sold out the entire run before its very first performance. The Great Gatsby continued the show’s record-breaking path in New York, twice smashing The Broadway Theatre’s box office records for weekly sales, in 2024 and 2025.

To celebrate the show's incredible milestone, we are flashing back to the big opening night...

You can still catch The Great Gatsby on Broadway at the Broadway Theatre. The show is now led by Ryan McCartan (Heathers The Musical, Wicked, Disney Channel’s “Liv & Maddie”) as the enigmatic Jay Gatsby, Screen Actors Guild Award winner Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”, Little Shop of Horrors) as Daisy Buchanan, and Michael Maliakel as Nick Carraway.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby, a new hit show transporting sold-out audiences on “a glitzy, glamorous romp through the Roaring 20s.” The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.