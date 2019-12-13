First Look: Rob McClure in the Broadway-Bound MRS. DOUBTFIRE in Seattle

BroadwayWorld has a first look at MRS. DOUBTFIRE which celebrates its opening night tonight at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre! Get a first look at the cast in action!

The musical features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! Four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!) will direct and Lorin Latarro (Waitress) will choreograph. Ethan Popp (Tina) will serve as Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator.

The principal cast of Mrs. Doubtfire will feature Rob McClure in the title role, Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmeyer, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

The creative team for Mrs. Doubtfire includes David Korins (Scenic Design), Catherine Zuber (Costume Design), Philip Rosenberg (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), David Brian Brown (Hair & Wig Design) and Tommy Kurzman (Make-up Design).

Photo Credit: Tracy Martin



Rob McClure stars as Daniel Hillard in Mrs. Doubtfire



Rob McClure, Avery Sell, Analise Scarpaci, Jake Ryan Flynn, and Jenn Gambatesen in Mrs. Doubtfire