First Broadway Revival of TRAVESTIES, Starring Tom Hollander, Finds Full Company

Roundabout Theatre Company - in association with Chocolate Factory Productions and Sonia Friedman Productions - has announced the full cast joining Tom Hollander in the first Broadway revival of Tom Stoppard's Tony Award-winning play Travesties.

Tony nominee Patrick Marber will return to direct after the sold-out productions at London's Menier Chocolate Factory (David Babani, Artistic Director) and the West End.

Travesties will star Tom Hollander as Henry Carr with Peter McDonald as James Joyce, Seth Numrich as Tristan Tzara, Nicholas Woodeson as Lenin, Scarlett Strallen as Gwendolen, Sara Topham as Cecily, Opal Alladin as Nadya and Patrick Kerr as Bennett.

Travesties will begin preview performances on Thursday, March 29, 2018 and opens officially on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 17, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Travesties returns to Broadway. In 1917 Zurich, an artist - Tristan Tzara, a writer - James Joyce, and a revolutionary - Lenin, collide in a kaleidoscopic thrill-ride that's "wickedly playful, intensely entertaining, infectiously theatrical" (Time Out London).

Roundabout reunites with playwright Tom Stoppard (Indian Ink, The Real Thing) and director Patrick Marber (Howard Katz, After Miss Julie) for a dazzling revival from London's Menier Chocolate Factory (Sunday in the Park with George).

The creative team includes Tim Hatley (Set and Costume Design), Neil Austin (Lighting Design), Adam Cork (Sound Design and Original Music) and Polly Bennett (Movement).

Roundabout is additionally pleased to welcome returning actors Sara Topham (The Importance of Being Earnest), Patrick Kerr (The Ritz) and Opal Alladin (Hedda Gabler).

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Tom Hollander (Henry Carr) first appeared on Broadway as Bosie in the Almeida Theatre's production of The Judas Kiss opposite Liam Neeson at the Broadhurst Theatre. Theatre includes: Travesties (Apollo Theatre) [Nominated Best Actor, Olivier Awards] A Flea in Her Ear (Old Vic); Landscape with Weapon (National Theatre), The Hotel in Amsterdam (Donmar); King Lear, Tartuffe [Best Actor Time Out, Ian Charleson Award] and The Government Inspector (Ian Charleson Award) (all at the Almeida); He played Baby in the original production of Jez Butterworth's Mojo (Royal Court); As You Like It (Cheek by Jowl tour Ian Charleson Award); The Way of the World (Lyric Hammersmith, Ian Charleson Award); The Threepenny Opera (Donmar) and Don Juan (Sheffield Crucible). Television includes: "Taboo," "Doctor Thorne," "The Night Manager" [BAFTA Best Supporting Actor], "A Poet in New York" [Best Actor RTS Award], "Rev" [Nominated 3 years running BAFTA. Best Comedy Performance], "Any Human Heart," "The Thick of It," "Desperate Romantics," "Gracie" [Nominated BAFTA Best Supporting Actor], "John Adams," "The Company," "Cambridge Spies" [Best Actor European Television Awards], "The Lost Prince," "The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby," "Wives and Daughters," "Absolutely Fabulous" and "The Bill." Film includes: Breathe, The Promise, Jungle Book: Origins, Mission Impossible - Rogue Nation, Tulip Fever, The Invisible Woman, About Time, Hanna, The Soloist, In the Loop, Valkyrie, Elizabeth: the Golden Age, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, A Good Year, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, Land of the Blind, Pride and Prejudice [Evening Standard Best Supporting Actor, London Critics' Circle Best Supporting Actor], The Libertine [Nominated BIFA], Paparazzi, Stage Beauty, Gosford Park [SAG Award], Possession, Lawless Heart, Enigma, The Announcement, Maybe Baby, The Clandestine Marriage, Bedrooms and 3 Doorways, Martha, Meet Frank, Daniel and Lawrence, Gobble, True Blue and Some Mother's Son. Tom makes regular appearances on "American Dad" and "Family Guy."

Peter McDonald (James Joyce). Theatre credits include: Travesties (West End & Menier Chocolate Factory), The Weir (Donmar W'house & Wyndhams), The Veil (National Theatre), Greenland (National Theatre), Red Bud (Royal Court Theatre), The Caretaker (Liverpool Everyman/Trafalgar Studios), Dancing at Lughnasa (The Old Vic), Nocturne (Almeida and Traverse), Glengarry Glen Ross (Apollo), Exiles (National), Resurrection Blues (The Old Vic), The Aristocrats (National). Films: Steven, Fanny Lye Deliver'd, The Bachelor Weekend, Wreckers, The Damned United, The Henchman's Tale, No News From God, Spin the Bottle, When Brendan Met Trudy, Nora, Saltwater, The Opportunists, Some Voices, Felicia's Journey, An Inch Over the Horizon, I Went Down, November Afternoon. TV: "The Last Kingdom," "Thirteen," "Virtuoso," "Murder," "No Offence," "May Day," "Moone Boy," "Titanic," "Your Bad Self," "City of Vice," "The Family Man," "Green Wing," "Sea of Souls," "The Plot to Kill Hitler," 'Spooks," "Fergus's Wedding" and "Paths to Freedom."

Seth Numrich (Tristan Tzara). Roundabout: Debut. Broadway: Golden Boy, War Horse (LCT), The Merchant of Venice (Public). Off-Broadway/NYC: AZAK,Yosemite, Slipping, Blind (Rattlestick), On the Levee (LCT3), Iphigenia 2.0 (Signature), Dutch Masters (LABrynth), Gates of Gold (59E59), Too Much Memory, Favorites, Break My Face On Your Hand (Rising Phoenix Rep). London: Fathers and Sons (Donmar Warehouse), Sweet Bird of Youth (Old Vic). Edinburgh: The Glass Menagerie (International Festival), One for the Road, The Judgement of Paris (Fringe). Regional: Switzerland (Geffen Playhouse), Slipping (Rattlstick West), The History Boys (CTG), The Cure at Troy (SeattleRep), Summer and Smoke (GuthrieTheater). Film: Imperium, Private Romeo. Television: "Turn"(AMC), "Homeland" (Showtime), "The Good Wife" (CBS), "Gravity" (Starz). Training: Juilliard. Seth is a company member of Rising Phoenix Repertory, and a teaching artist for the non-profit Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEPonline.org).

Nicholas Woodeson (Lenin). Recent theatre: Willy in Death of a Salesman, Harold Wilson in The Audience in the West End; Malvolio in Twelfth Night as the first production in the new Everyman Theatre, Liverpool; Max in The Homecoming at the RSC; Mr Prince in Rocket to the Moon at the National Theatre; Burleigh in Mary Stuart on Broadway. Chariots of Fire (Hampstead Theatre), Von Ribbentrop's Watch (Watford Palace Theatre), An Inspector Calls (Novello Theatre), Moonlight & Magnolias (Tricycle Theatre), Legal Fiction (Theatre Royal Bath), The Chairs (The Gate), Romance (Almeida Theatre), Arab-Israeli Cookbook (Tricycle Theatre), Jumpers (National Theatre, West End and Broadway). Recent television: "Will" (TNT), "Delicious" (Sky), "Taboo" (BBC), "The Living and the Dead" (BBC), "Friday Night Dinner" (Channel 4), "Letters From Baghdad" (Between The Republic), "The Eichmann Show" (Feelgood), "George Gently" (Company Pictures), "Mapp and Lucia" (BBC), "New Tricks" (Wall To Wall), "Ripper Street" (Tiger Aspect), "The Honourable Woman" (BBC), "Poirot" (ITV), "The Assets" (ABC), "Borgia" (Atlantique Productions & Canal +), "Moonfleet" (Company Pictures), "The Escape Artist" (BBC), "The Kevin Eldon Show" (BBC), "Silk" (BBC), "Loving Miss Hatto" (Left Bank Pictures), "Red Riding" (Revolution Films), "Shameless" (Company Pictures), "Foyle's War" (Greenlit), "Eleventh Hour" (Granada), "Rome" (HBO / BBC). Film includes: Paddington 2, The Death of Stalin (Free Range and Quad Films), Limehouse Golem (Number 9 Films), Beirut (Art Picture Studio), Race (Trinity), The Danish Girl (Kvinde Films), Skyfall (Eon), Hannah Arendt (Heimat), Mr Turner (Film 4), Pope Joan (Constantin Film), John Carter (Disney), Amazing Grace (Clapham Films), Conspiracy (HBO), Dreaming of Joseph Lees (Midsummer Films), Mad Cows (Flashlight Films), Topsy Turvy (Thin Man), The Avengers (Warner Bros), Titanic Town (Company Pictures), Maria's Child (BBC Films), Shooting Fish (Winchester Films), The Man Who Knew Too Little (Warner Bros), The Pelican Brief (Warner Bros), The Russia House (Pathe), Heaven's Gate (UA).

Scarlett Strallen (Gwendolen). Scarlett Strallen is a two-time Olivier Award nominated actress who has worked extensively in both the U.S. and U.K. Earlier this year Scarlett was seen as the lead of the NY City Center Encores! production of Cole Porter's The New Yorkers in which the New York Times described her performance as "played to sparkling soubrette perfection". Last winter on the West End she starred as Amalia Balash in the Menier Chocolate Factory production of She Loves Me. Her last appearance on Broadway was in A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder (the Tony-Award winner for Best Musical in 2013). Other recent credits include a critically acclaimed production of Pirates of Penzance at Barrington Stage directed by John Rando and Macbeth off-Broadway at the Park Avenue Armory starring Kenneth Branagh and co-directed by Branagh and Rob Ashford. Strallen is a household name in the U.K where her theatre credits include Kathy in Singin' in the Rain (Olivier Award nomination) and Marian Paroo in The Music Man at the Chichester Festival Theatre, Clara in Passion (Donmar Warehouse), title role in Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre and New Amsterdam Theater New York), Miss A in The Shawl (Canal Cafe Theatre), Anne Page in The Merry Wives of Windsor (RSC), Josephine in HMS Pinafore (Olivier Award nomination), Cymbeline and Twelfth Night (Open Air Theatre Regent's Park), Truly Scrumptious in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (London Palladium), Peggy Sue Got Married (Triumph Entertainment), Mavis in The Witches of Eastwick (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Mamma Mia! (Prince Edward Theatre) and Jessie in Annie Get Your Gun (Prince of Wales Theatre).

Sara Topham (Cecily). Recently: The title role in Saint Joan, Tim Carroll's inaugural production at The Shaw Festival in Canada. New York: Gwendolen in Brian Bedford's Broadway production of The Importance Of Being Earnest (Roundabout), Beatrice-Joanna in The Changeling Off-Broadway (Red Bull Theatre). London: Mrs Van Buren in the UK premiere of Intimate Apparel, Dorothy in the World Premiere of Love Me Do. Regional: Ariel in The Tempest and Titania/Hippolyta in A Midsummer Night's Dream at The Shakespeare Theatre in Washington DC (Also in Macau, China), and Olivia in Twelfth Night at The Old Globe Theatre in San Diego. Selected roles at The Stratford Festival of Canada include: Shakespeare's Juliet, Rosalind, Cordelia, Olivia, Jessica, Diana, Anne Boleyn, Princess Katherine, Ruth in Blithe Spirit, Ce?lime?ne in The Misanthrope, Wendy in Peter Pan, Tourvel in Dangerous Liaisons, Laurencia in Fuente Ovejuna, Mabel in An Ideal Husband, Laura in The Glass Menagerie, Grace in London Assurance, Brooke in Noises Off, Cassandra in Agamemnon, Dot in The Swanne (Part II). Elsewhere: Cecily in Travesties (McCarter Theatre), Mrs. Elvested in Hedda Gabler and Miranda in The Tempest (Hartford Stage), The Governess in The Turn Of The Screw (Belfry Theatre), Maggie in Cat On A Hot Tin Roof (Neptune Theatre), and Rachel Peabody in Eloise At Christmastime for Disney.

Opal Alladin (Nadya). Opal Alladin is thrilled to take on the role of Nadya for the U.S. revival of the London production Travesties. Opal has the distinction of being the first woman of color to play the title role of HEDDA on Broadway while understudying the 2009 Production of HEDDA GABLER at the American Airlines Theater. Other favored NY/Broadway credits include: On Golden Pond (starring James Earl Jones), Close Up Space (MTC), What We Once Felt (LCT), Romeo and Juliet & Midsummer Nights Dream (The Public Theater, Shakespeare in the Park), Miss Julie (Cherry Lane). Favored Regional Credits: Hamlet (The Globe Theater), The Vibrator Play (Wilma Theater), The Violet Hour (Barrington Stage), Breath Boom (Yale), WIT (Pittsburgh Public Theater), Twelfth Night (The Guthrie), As You Like it; Anthony and Cleopatra; Henry IV (Shakespeare Theater in DC). Opal will soon be seen in the upcoming films November Criminals starring Chloe Grace Moretz & Ansel Elgort and BEFORE/DURING/AFTER. Other TV/FILM credits include: Jellysmoke opposite Michael Ealy, Brown Sugar, Oscar nominated United 93, The Blacklist Redemption, Elementary, The Affair, Madam Secretary, The Good Wife, Micheal J. Fox show, Law and Order, LAO SUV, Person of Interest, Rescue Me, Unforgettable. Opal is a graduate of the Juilliard School. Much gratitude and love to my wonderful family, cherished friends, amazing manager and team for their ongoing support, love and laughter.

Patrick Kerr (Bennett). Broadway: THE RITZ for Roundabout; YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU. Off Broadway: STAGE KISS at Playwrights Horizons; THE DEVILS at New York Theater Workshop; THE WARRIOR ANT at BAM. Regional: THE LION KING at Mandalay Bay Las Vegas, Mark Taper Forum (Patrick Marber's DEALER'S CHOICE); The Old Globe, Yale Rep, The Guthrie, La Jolla Playhouse, Berkeley Rep, A.R.T., and others. TV: FRASIER (Noel 5 Shempsky); CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, (recurring); FRIENDS; SEINFELD; ELEMENTARY; E.R.; WILL AND GRACE; LAW AND ORDER; and many more. Film: DOMINO, FRIENDS AND ROMANS, STUART SAVES HIS FAMILY, ED, and others. MFA: Yale School of Drama. @patiokerr

Tom Stoppard (Playwright). Tom Stoppard's work for the stage includes Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, The Real Inspector Hound, Jumpers, Travesties, Night and Day, The Real Thing, Hapgood, Indian Ink, Arcadia, The Invention of Love, The Coast of Utopia, Rock 'n' Roll and The Hard Problem. His translations and adaptations include works by Lorca, Nestroy, Schnitzler, Molnar, Pirandello and Chekhov. His most recent television credit is "Parade's End." Film workincludesBilly Bathgate, Brazil, Empire of the Sun, Enigma, Shakespeare in Love and Anna Karenina. He directed the film of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead. Most recent radio for BBC is "Darkside" (with Pink Floyd). In 2006 Stoppard's multi-award-winning Rock 'n' Roll opened at the Royal Court, directed by Trevor Nunn, and subsequently enjoyed acclaimed West End and Broadway engagements produced by Sonia Friedman Productions. This Menier Chocolate Factory production of Stoppard's Travesties, directed by Patrick Marber, will be the first Broadway revival of his Tony-winning play, produced by Roundabout Theatre Company, Chocolate Factory Productions and Sonia Friedman Productions. Travesties reunites Stoppard with Roundabout following the simultaneous acclaimed 2014 productions of Indian Ink and The Real Thing.

Patrick Marber (Director). Productions of his own plays include Dealer's Choice (National Theatre, Vaudeville) Closer (NT, Lyric, Music Box) Howard Katz, Three Days in the Country (both NT) and Don Juan in Soho (Wyndhams). His other directing credits include Travesties by Tom Stoppard at the Menier Chocolate Factory and the Apollo Theatre. The Caretaker by Harold Pinter at the Comedy, Blue Remembered Hills by Dennis Potter at the National Theatre, '1953' by Craig Raine at the Almeida and The Old Neighborhood by David Mamet at the Royal Court. He will direct the UK premiere of Venus in Fur by David Ives later this year at Theatre Royal Haymarket. His other plays include After Miss Julie (Donmar, Roundabout), The Red Lion (NT) and in 2016 Ivo van Hove directed Marber's version of Hedda Gabler for the National Theatre starring Ruth Wilson. His screen credits include Closer (directed by Mike Nichols), Notes on a Scandal (directed by Richard Eyre) and Love You More (directed by Sam Taylor-Wood). His plays have won Evening Standard, Olivier, Time Out, New York and London Critics' Circle and Writers' Guild Awards. His television work has received BAFTA, British Comedy and Royal Television Society Awards. His screenplays have been nominated for Golden Globe, BAFTA and Academy Awards. He received the British Independent Film Award for Notes on a Scandal.

The multi award winning Menier Chocolate Factory is one of London's most exciting venues. Founded in 2003 by Artistic Director David Babani, recent Chocolate Factory Productions include: The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3⁄4 - The Musical, Lettice & Lovage, Love In Idleness (transfer to Apollo), She Loves Me, Travesties (transfer to Apollo - 5 Olivier award nominations), Into The Woods, The Truth (transfer to Wyndham's - Olivier award nomination), Funny Girl (transfer to the Savoy & UK tour - 2 Olivier award nominations); The Color Purple (transfer to Bernard Jacobs Theater on Broadway, and winner of two Tony awards in 2016, including Best Musical Revival and Best Actress in a Musical - Cynthia Erivo); the world premiere of Anthony Horowitz' Dinner with Saddam; What's It All About: Bacharach Re-imagined (transfer to the Criterion); Assassins; Buyer and Cellar; Candide; Merrily We Roll Along (transfer to the Harold Pinter; Olivier Award for Best Revival of a Musical); Road Show, Ruby Wax - Losing It (transfer to the Duchess); Abigail's Party (transfer to Wyndham's); A Little Night Music (transfer to the Garrick in the West End and to Broadway starring Catherine Zeta-Jones - Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical - and Angela Lansbury); Shirley Valentine and Educating Rita (transfer to Trafalgar Studios); Sweet Charity (transfer to the Theatre Royal, Haymarket); Maria Friedman: Re-arranged, (transfer to Trafalgar Studios; nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment); La Cage aux Folles (transfer to Playhouse; winner of two Olivier Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, and the Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical; subsequent transfer to Broadway where it won 3 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical); Dealer's Choice (transfer to Trafalgar Studios; 2 Olivier Award nominations) and Sunday in the Park with George (transfer to Wyndham's; winner of five 2007 Olivier Awards, 2006 Evening Standard Award- winner for Best Design, Best off West-End Production 2006 - Theatregoers' Choice Awards and Best Design - Critics' Circle award 2006; also transferred to Broadway from February - July 2008, co-produced with Roundabout Theatre, receiving 9 Tony nominations).

Sonia Friedman Productions (SFP) is a West End and Broadway Production Company responsible for some of the most successful theatre productions in recent years. Sonia Friedman OBE and her company have initiated and produced more than 160 new productions. The company has won numerous Olivier and Tony Awards including a record-breaking nine Olivier Awards for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Previous co-productions with the Menier Chocolate Factory have included Travesties, Funny Girl, Merrily We Roll Along, A Little Night Music, La Cage aux Folles and Dealer's Choice. Recent London and Broadway productions include The Book of Mormon, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Dreamgirls, The Ferryman, Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour, Hamlet (with Andrew Scott), Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, The Glass Menagerie, Nice Fish, 1984, King Charles III, Farinelli and the King, Hamlet (with Benedict Cumberbatch), The River, Twelfth Night/Richard III, The Mountaintop, Jerusalem, and The Norman Conquests. Forthcoming productions include: Ink at the Duke of York's Theatre, London, Farinelli and the King starring Mark Rylance at the Belasco Theater, New York, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Lyric Theatre, New York. For a full list of SFP's theatre credits, visit soniafriedman.com.

Roundabout Theatre Company is committed to producing the highest quality theatre with the finest artists, sharing stories that endure, and providing accessibility to all audiences. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills its mission each season through the production of classic plays and musicals; development and production of new works by established and emerging writers; educational initiatives that enrich the lives of children and adults; and a subscription model and audience outreach programs that cultivate and engage all audiences.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays, musicals, and new works on its five stages, each of which is specifically designed to enhance the needs of Roundabout's mission. Off-Broadway, the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre, with its simple sophisticated design, is perfectly suited to showcasing new plays. The grandeur of its Broadway home on 42nd Street, American Airlines Theatre, sets the ideal stage for the classics. Roundabout's Studio 54 provides an exciting and intimate Broadway venue for its musical and special event productions. The Stephen Sondheim Theatre offers a state of the art LEED certified Broadway theatre in which to stage major large-scale musical revivals. Together these distinctive homes serve to enhance Roundabout's work on each of its stages.

Roundabout's season in 2017-2018 includes John Lithgow: Stories by Heart, by John Lithgow, directed by Daniel Sullivan; and Tom Stoppard's Travesties, directed by Patrick Marber.

Roundabout's new off-Broadway season dedicated to new work at the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre in 2017-2018 includes The Last Match, by Anna Ziegler, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch; Amy and the Orphans, by Lindsey Ferrentino, directed by Scott Ellis; Skintight, by Joshua Harmon, directed by Daniel Aukin.

Roundabout Underground's 2017-2018 season includes Bobbie Clearly, by Alex Lubischer.

In 2018-2019 season, Roundabout will produce a new Broadway production of Kiss Me, Kate, directed by Scott Ellis and starring Kelli O'Hara.

