Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 3

BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, just aired new episodes on Friday, December 20. The Next On Stage live finale will take place on Sunday, January 19 at 54 Below in New York City.

Next on Stage is back bigger and better than ever for its 5th season, which is presented by AMDA and sponsored by MTI and 54 Below. Returning judges include J. Elaine Marcos (Drag: The Musical), Lesli Margherita (Gypsy), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin). Ben Cameron returns as host.