Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 5

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, just aired new episodes. This week is The Great Gatsby week- celebrating one of our sponsors, The Great Gatsby on Broadway!

The party's roaring on Broadway! Starring Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) as Jay Gatsby and Eva Noblezada (Hadestown) as Daisy Buchanan, THE GREAT GATSBY is a “great, big Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy” (Entertainment Weekly). Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

Next on Stage is back bigger and better than ever for its 5th season, which is presented by AMDA and sponsored by MTI and 54 Below. Returning judges include J. Elaine Marcos (Drag: The Musical), Lesli Margherita (Gypsy), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin). Ben Cameron returns as host.

High School Top 5:

College Top 5: