FROM CLASSICAL TO JAZZ Concert Presented By American Young Artists Association In NYC

The American Young Artists Association (AYA) presented FROM CLASSICAL TO JAZZ: A LITTLE BIT OF EVERYTHING at Hungarian House on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The program brought together performers from classical, jazz, and musical theatre disciplines in a cross-genre concert exploring varied musical traditions.

Held at 213 East 82nd Street, the performance featured singer and actor Elio Kennedy-Yoon, whose work across musical theatre and contemporary performance shaped the program’s central arc. The classical portion of the evening included pianist Juhee Lim and violinist Eliane Menzel, with collaborative pianist Nicholas Alexander Kaponyas appearing throughout the program.

The jazz segment featured saxophonist Langston Hughes II, trumpeter Miles Keingstein, pianist Caelan Cardello, bassist Eytan Schillinger-Hyman, and percussionist Beckett Miles. Their set included original compositions alongside reinterpretations of jazz repertoire. Vocalist Olivia Manna contributed crossover selections from the Great American Songbook, combining jazz and classical approaches.

The concert was conceived and supported by AYA Founder and Executive Director Ted Lei and Co-Founder and Marketing Director Ming Zhou. Production was managed by Alison Li, Jenny Guan, and Nicholas Alexander Kaponyas.

Support for the event included Lazell Eyewear, Maison Caldwell, LipManTV, photographer Eric Wang, and Bacchus Club.

The program is part of AYA’s ongoing efforts to present multidisciplinary performances that bring together emerging artists and explore connections across musical genres.