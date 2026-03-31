My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Inside the First Preview of JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE

Joe Turner's Come and Gone is led by Taraji P. Henson as 'Bertha Holly' and Cedric “The Entertainer” as 'Seth Holly.'

By: Mar. 31, 2026

August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone is now in previews at Barrymore Theatre, where it is now set to play through Sunday, July 26. Check out photos from inside the first preview performance below!

Starring Taraji P. Henson as ‘Bertha Holly’ and Cedric “The Entertainer” as ‘Seth Holly,’ this production will be directed by Golden Globe Award, four-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the 2026 Academy Honorary Award, Debbie Allen

Joe Turner's Come and Gone will open on April 25, 2026.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone also stars Ruben Santiago-Hudson as ‘Bynum Walker,’ Joshua Boone as ‘Herald Loomis,’ Maya Boyd as ‘Molly Cunningham,’ Savannah Commodore and Dominique Skye Turner sharing the role of ‘Zonia Loomis,’ Abigail Onwunali as ‘Martha Loomis,’ Bradley Stryker as ‘Rutherford Selig,’ Tripp Taylor as ‘Jeremy Furlow,’ Christopher Woodley and Jackson Edward Davis sharing the role of ‘Reuben Scott,’ and Nimene Sierra Wureh as ‘Mattie Campbell.’ Understudies for the production are Jasmine Batchelor, Rosalyn Coleman, Thomas Michael Hammond, Cayden McCoy, and Kevyn Morrow.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

Photos: Inside the First Preview of JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Image
Phylicia Rashad, Brian Anthony Moreland

Photos: Inside the First Preview of JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Image
Phylicia Rashad, Debbie Allen

Photos: Inside the First Preview of JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Image
Taraji P. Henson

Photos: Inside the First Preview of JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Image
Taraji P. Henson and fans

Photos: Inside the First Preview of JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Image
Paul Tazewell

Photos: Inside the First Preview of JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Image
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Cedric 'The Entertainer' and Debbie Allen

Photos: Inside the First Preview of JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Image
Taraji P. Henson, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Cedric 'The Entertainer' and Debbie Allen

Photos: Inside the First Preview of JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Image
Cedric 'The Entertainer' and fans



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Joe Turner Logo Beanie
Joe Turner Logo Beanie
Buy a Joe Turner Boarding House Mug
Joe Turner Boarding House Mug
Buy a Joe Turner Unisex Logo Tee
Joe Turner Unisex Logo Tee
Buy a Joe Turner Music Scarf
Joe Turner Music Scarf

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos