Video: Sam Tutty Records 'About To Go In' From TWO STRANGERS Cast Recording





Watch a video of Sam Tutty recording "About to Go In" from the Broadway Cast Recording of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). The new album – also featuring Christiani Pitts (King Kong, A Bronx Tale) – is out now on all streaming platforms.

Tutty originated the role of Dougal in the musical in London. He was also seen as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen in the West End.

The album is produced by orchestrator Lux Pyramid (collaborations with Suki Waterhouse, Rita Ora, and more) and co-produced by the show’s writers and composers Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, as well as the show’s Director and Choreograher Tim Jackson (Merrily We Roll Along, Dylan Mulvaney’s Least Problematic Woman in the World) and Music Supervisor Nick Finlow (Back to the Future, The Book of Mormon). Information on the release of the physical CD and vinyl is forthcoming.

The musical arrived on Broadway last fall, following extended runs in Boston and London’s West End, and celebrated its opening night on November 20, 2025. The show’s New York bow has garnered widespread critical acclaim, including a New York Times “Critic’s Pick”, praising the show as “an effervescent new musical comedy that delivers lavishly on laughter, escape, and fantasy” and inclusion on Best of 2025 lists from USA Today, Entertainment Weekly, Mashable, Deadline, Out Magazine, TheaterMania, New York Theatre Guide, and more. Tickets are on sale through November 22, 2026.