MOULIN ROUGE! Star Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized During Tuesday Night Show

Superstar rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been hospitalized after falling ill during the Tuesday evening performance of Moulin Rouge! THE MUSICAL on Broadway.

Audience members shared on social media that the performance was halted mid-show, with an announcement instructing audience members to remain seated. The production later confirmed that Megan Thee Stallion would not return to complete the performance.

According to a statement provided to Complex by a representative for the star, the performer began feeling “very ill” during the show. Medical staff are evaluating her symptoms at a nearby hospital.

“During Tuesday night’s production, Megan started feeling very ill and was promptly transported to a local hospital, where her symptoms are currently being evaluated,” the statement read. “We will share additional updates as more information becomes available.”

Megan’s hairstylist, Kellon Deryck, also posted from the hospital, asking for prayers for the performer.

According to reports, offstage cover Patrick Clanton stepped into the role of Harold Zidler in the star's absence.

It is not yet clear what caused the illness or how it may affect upcoming performances.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Grammy Award-winning rapper, songwriter, and performer from Houston, Texas. She rose to prominence with viral freestyle videos before achieving mainstream success with hits like “Savage,” “WAP,” and “Hot Girl Summer.” Known for her confident lyricism and commanding stage presence, she has expanded into acting and producing, and recently made her Broadway debut as the first woman to play Harold Zidler in the production. Megan is expected to play a limited engagement scheduled to run for eight weeks.