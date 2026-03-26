HADESTOWN Filmed West End Performance is Coming to North American Cinemas

The live, West End capture of Hadestown will be released theatrically in North America on July 24, 2026. The UK will follow at a date to be announced. The film, titled Hadestown: The Musical, features the five original principal cast members of the Broadway company: Reeve Carney as ‘Orpheus,’ André De Shields’ in his Tony Award®-winning turn as ‘Hermes,’ Amber Gray as ‘Persephone,’ Eva Noblezada as ‘Eurydice,’ and Patrick Page as ‘Hades.’

The stage production, written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, was filmed in London by director Brett Sullivan of Steam Motion and Sound. Bleecker Street's event cinema division Crosswalk and LD Entertainment acquired the rights for North America and all English speaking territories.

“We are eager to share this iconic performance of Hadestown, featuring a unique combination of our original Broadway cast and West End company, made for the big screen,” stated producer Mara Isaacs. “A great deal of love and care has gone into capturing the show on film, allowing it to live beyond the stage and reach new audiences around the world for years to come.”

“We are thrilled to be embarking on our second Crosswalk release and couldn’t be happier to be partnered with our friends at LD,” said Bleecker CEO Kent Sanderson in a statement. “Hadestown has touched the hearts of so many people around the world, and we are grateful for the opportunity to share it even more widely with this beautifully accomplished film.”

The full West End cast featured in the film includes Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne and Allie Daniel as Fates, Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Ryesha Higgs, Waylon Jacobs and Christopher Short as Workers, and Lucinda Buckley, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Winny Herbert and Miriam Nyarko as Swings.

This is the first of a series of Broadway live captures that Crosswalk and LD plan on embarking on together. The deal comes on the heels of Crosswalk’s box office success with Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience — the epic concert film featuring the global K-pop sensation and their sold-out SoFi Stadium performances, along with behind-the-scenes footage — which released across North America last month. Bleecker also successfully released a live capture of popular musical Waitress back in 2023 to box office success, which was also filmed by Brett Sullivan.

Hadestown is in its 7th hit year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W 48thStreet) and in its 3rd year in the West End (returning to London, five years after its 2018 engagement at the National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run in 2024, and productions have played to acclaim across the globe in South Korea, Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.