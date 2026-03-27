Photos: First Look At THE LOST BOYS On Broadway

First look photos have been released for The Lost Boys, which will begin Broadway performances Friday, March 27, 2026, at The Palace Theatre. Opening night is scheduled for Sunday, April 26.

Based on the Warner Bros. Pictures film, the musical follows Lucy and her two teenage sons as they relocate to a coastal town in search of a fresh start. As Lucy attempts to rebuild their lives, her son Michael becomes drawn into a local group led by a charismatic figure, while his younger brother Sam begins to uncover the dangers lurking beneath the surface of their new community.

The production stars LJ Benet, Shoshana Bean, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Benjamin Pajak, Maria Wirries, Paul Alexander Nolan, Jennifer Duka, Miguel Gil, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, and Dean Maupin. The cast also includes Ryan Behan, Grace Capeless, Mateus Leite Cardoso, Ben Crawford, Dominic Dorset, Carissa Gaughran, Ashley Jenkins, Liesie Kelly, Cameron Loyal, Pierre Marais, Mason Olshavsky, Hank Santos, Colin Trudell, DeLaney Westfall, and Pierce Wheeler.

The musical features direction by Michael Arden, with a book by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, and music and lyrics by The Rescues. Choreography and aerial choreography are by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, with music supervision by Ethan Popp.

The creative team also includes scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Ryan Park, lighting design by Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, sound design by Adam Fisher, aerial design by Gwyneth Larsen and Billy Mulholland, hair and wig design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Christina Grant, fight direction by Rick Sordelet and Christian Sordelet, dramaturgy by Jenna Clark Embrey, electronic music design by Billy Jay Stein and Hiro Ida, music direction by Julie McBride, and casting by The Telsey Office.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy