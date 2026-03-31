Video: Nathan Lane and Marc Shaiman Perform on LATE NIGHT WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Acclaimed actor Nathan Lane appears on tonight's episode of Late Night with Stephen Colbert. As part of his appearance, Lane, an icon of musical theatre, accompanied by Marc Shaiman, performed “Laughing Matters” from the 1996 Off-Broadway revue, “When Pigs Fly.” Watch the video!

The new production of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, starring Lane, began preview performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Friday, March 6, with opening night set for Thursday, April 9. The limited engagement will play through Sunday, August 9.

The cast also includes two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Christopher Abbott, Ben Ahlers, Jonathan Cake, K. Todd Freeman, John Drea, Tasha Lawrence, Jake Silbermann, Michael Benjmain Washington, Joaquin Consuelos, Jake Termine, Karl Green, and Jack Falahee. It also stars Katherine Romans (Miss Forsythe), Mary Neely (Letta), Aidan Cazeau, Charlie Niccolini, Alexis Bronkovic, Erik Kilpatrick, and Brendan Donaldson.