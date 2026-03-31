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Photos: DOG DAY AFTERNOON Company on the Opening Night Red Carpet

See photos of Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal, plus director Rupert Goold and more.

By: Mar. 31, 2026
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Dog Day Afternoon has officially arrived on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre. Starring Emmy Award Winners Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the new play is written by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold. See photos of the company on the red carpet here!

The production reunites The Bear co-stars Bernthal and Moss-Bachrach on stage! Read the reviews for the production HERE

Step back into the sweltering summer of 1972, New York City—a time when the Vietnam War looms large, Watergate headlines flood the news, and one man's desperate act captivates the nation. 

A Brooklyn bank hold up quickly goes wrong, and with each gut-wrenching twist that unfolds, chaos ensues that ignites the city as they follow the actions of a man on the edge.  Dog Day Afternoon is a raw, gritty reminder of what happens when passion and desperation collide. 

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 



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