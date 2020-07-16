FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Members Discuss Their Documentary, Virtual Classes, and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On July 15, he chatted with Anthony Veneziale, Aneesa Folds, and Chris Sullivan of Freestyle Love Supreme!

The group talked about their upcoming Hulu documentary, this summer's virtual classes, and much more!

"We have adapted the Foundations of Freestyle curriculum into a form of a virtual introduction," Sullivan said of the upcoming virtual classes the group will hold online this summer. He discussed how there are programs specifically geared toward women, people of color, kids, and more.

"It's been the highlight," Folds said of the kids' program. "Going into this I was so skeptical of working online and teaching online, but every week the kids are ready. It's so fun to watch them just take it all in. They're sponges. They are having the greatest time and just improving every week and becoming more confident and you can feel that there's a sense of community even though we are behind our screens."

Later in the interview, Anthony told the story of how the group was founded, including a great anecdote about a show they played at the Drama Book Shop during the blackout in 2003.

The group also discusses how they all got bit with the freestyle bug, told some funny stories from their Broadway run, and more!

Check out the full interview here!

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, the critically acclaimed improv troupe founded by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale, is offering virtual summer classes for both adults and youth. The FLS Academy is the first ever freestyle school created and run directly by FLS members, including teachers and guest facilitators, in partnership with long-time FLS producers Kail, Miranda, Ars Nova founders Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Hamilton co-producer Jill Furman.

The original documentary We Are FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME will now be released on July 17th, on Hulu. The film features Lin-Manuel Miranda, Arthur Lewis, Anthony Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Bancroft and Thomas Kail.

Well before the world knew of the Tony award-winning Broadway musicals Hamilton and In The Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda was in an improvisational hip-hop group called FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME along with director Thomas Kail and performers Christopher Jackson and Anthony Veneziale.

