Exclusive: Vanderpump Rules Stars Lala Kent & Scheana Shay Visit Ariana Madix Backstage at CHICAGO

The stars of Vanderpump Rules are trading out SUR for the lights of Broadway!

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay visited Ariana Madix at her opening night in Chicago. Earlier this week, she recently kicked off an 8-week limited engagement as Roxie Hart, starring in the musical revival through Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Madix's opening night came just before the season 11 premiere of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo. The reality show – which turned into a cultural phenomenon when Madix found herself in the middle of "Scandoval" – airs Tuesday nights on Bravo. Episodes stream on Peacock the next day.

Joining Madix in the current cast is Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and J. London as Mary Sunshine.

Chicago also features David Bushman, Max Clayton, Kristine Covillo, Jennnifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, and Jayke Workman.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Check out the photos here:

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas