Exclusive: Vanderpump Rules Stars Lala Kent & Scheana Shay Visit Ariana Madix Backstage at CHICAGO

Ariana Madix plays an 8-week limited engagement in Chicago through Sunday, March 24, 2024.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months Photo 1 12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months
Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 2 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 3 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025 Photo 4 Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025

Chicago Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch

The stars of Vanderpump Rules are trading out SUR for the lights of Broadway!

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay visited Ariana Madix at her opening night in Chicago. Earlier this week, she recently kicked off an 8-week limited engagement as Roxie Hart, starring in the musical revival through Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Madix's opening night came just before the season 11 premiere of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo. The reality show – which turned into a cultural phenomenon when Madix found herself in the middle of "Scandoval" – airs Tuesday nights on Bravo. Episodes stream on Peacock the next day.

Joining Madix in the current cast is Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and J. London as Mary Sunshine.

Chicago also features David Bushman, Max Clayton, Kristine Covillo, Jennnifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, and Jayke Workman.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.  

Check out the photos here:

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Chicago
Ariana Madix

Chicago
Ariana Madix

Chicago
Ariana Madix

Chicago
Lala Kent, Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay

Chicago
Lala Kent, Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay

Chicago
Lala Kent, Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay

Chicago
Lala Kent and Scheana Shay

Chicago
Emerson Collins

Chicago
Emerson Collins and Max von Essen

Chicago
Ariana Madix and mother Tanya Madix

Chicago
Ariana Madix poses with boyfriend Daniel Wai

Chicago
Ariana Madix poses with boyfriend Daniel Wai

Chicago
Dayna Kathan, Ariana Madix, Logan Cochran and Brad Kearns

Chicago
Ariana Madix and Max von Essen

Chicago
Ariana Madix and Director Walter Bobbie

Chicago
Kristen Faith Oei and Ariana Madix

Chicago
Emerson Collins and Ariana Madix

Chicago
Ariana Madix and Dave Quinn

Chicago
Ariana Madix

Chicago
Ariana Madix

Chicago
Ariana Madix

Chicago
Ariana Madix

Chicago
Ariana Madix and fans

Chicago
Ariana Madix and fans

Chicago
Ariana Madix and fans

Chicago
Ariana Madix

Chicago
Ariana Madix




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway Photo
Video: Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway

Reality TV star Ariana Madix, known for 'Vanderpump Rules', made her Broadway debut last night, January 29, in the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago. Check out footage from her first curtain call in the video here!

2
Photos: Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway Photo
Photos: Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway

'Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana Madix made her Broadway debut last night, January 29, in the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from her first curtain call here!

3
Red Concepción Joins CHICAGO as Amos Hart Next Week Photo
Red Concepción Joins CHICAGO as 'Amos Hart' Next Week

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome Red Concepción in the role of “Amos Hart” beginning Monday, January 15th at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

4
Video: Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut Photo
Video: Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut

Her name is on everyone's lips! TV personality, actress and author Ariana Madix will make her Broadway debut in the role of 'Roxie Hart' in Chicago this month! Ahead of her first performance on Monday, January 29, BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with Madix to talk about the upcoming role! Check out the video here!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad Record the GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Cast RecordingPhotos: Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad Record the GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Cast Recording
Photos: Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on BroadwayPhotos: Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway
Photos: See Vanessa Williams, Bernadette Peters, George Takei & More at DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opening NightPhotos: See Vanessa Williams, Bernadette Peters, George Takei & More at DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opening Night
Photos: Company Celebrates Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSESPhotos: Company Celebrates Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

Videos

Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES Video
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
THE LION KING

Recommended For You