Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At The Regional Premiere Of KINKY BOOTS at The Muny

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the regional premiere of KINKY BOOTS at The Muny! Check out exclusive photos of the production below!

The company features Graham Scott Fleming (Charlie Price), J. Harrison Ghee (Lola) Taylor Louderman (Lauren), Caroline Bowman (Nicola), John Scherer (George), Paul Whitty (Don), Victor Landon (Young Charlie) and Khaydn M. Adams (Young Lola).

A glittering ensemble completes this cast, including Meryn Beckett, Callan Bergmann, Holly Davis, Ian Fitzgerald, Duane Martin Foster, Todd A. Horman, Valton Jackson, Patrick Oliver Jones, Jacob Lacopo, Ross Lekites, Maggie McDowell, Michael Olaribigbe, Jen Perry, Kyle Post, Anthony Sagaria, Ricky Schroeder, Joey Taranto and Zoe Vonder Haar. The company will also be joined by the Muny Teen youth ensemble.

Kinky Boots original Broadway direction and choreography are by Jerry Mitchell, with choreography re-created by Rusty Mowery and direction re-created by DB Bonds. Music direction will be by Ryan Fielding Garrett.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Gregg Barnes, costume design coordination by Lindsay McWilliams, lighting design by Nathan W. Scheuer, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Shawn Duan, wig design by Kelley Jordan. Production stage manager is Nancy Pittelman.

Kinky Boots features a book by Harvey Fierstein, music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and is based on the Miramax motion picture Kinky Boots, written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth.

The seven shows in the 2019 Muny season are: Guys and Dolls (June 10 - 16), Kinky Boots (June 19 - 25), 1776 (June 27 - July 3), Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (July 8 - 16), Footloose (July 18 - 24), Lerner and Loewe's Paint Your Wagon (July 27 - August 2) and Roald Dahl's Matilda (August 5 - 11). For more information, visit muny.org.

Season tickets, single tickets and Muny gift cards for the 101st season are available online and at The Muny Box Office. MetroTix is the only official online point-of-purchase vendor for The Muny. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.





