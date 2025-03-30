Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- No Bit Is Too Cheap with Emily Bergl

Bergl is currently starring in Just in Time on Broadway.
U Guys, star of the stage and screen, and cast member of the upcoming Broadway musical Just in Time, Emily Bergl is here! Emily Bergl is a true Broadway vet, having done eight Broadway shows, from classic works like Cat On a Hot Tin Roof, to playing opposite Sean Hayes in the critically acclaimed play Good Night, Oscar as June Levant.
In this episode, we dive into her amazing career, as she shares about her experience as an actor both on the Broadway stage and in front of the camera on shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Shameless, and Desperate Housewives. She touches on the importance of learning as you grow, and how her life has changed since becoming a mother. We talk about working alongside your idols, and how to cultivate longevity in a career in the arts. Emily is truly one of the best, U don’t wanna miss this episode!
As a young actress understudying on Broadway, Emily was chosen from a nationwide casting call to play the lead in The Rage: Carrie 2, her very first job on camera. Wary of being typecast as a scream queen, she returned to the theater to play Juliet opposite Neil Patrick Harris, then starred in The Lion in Winter on Broadway opposite Laurence Fishburne and Stockard Channing. Emily’s roles on television are so transformative, she is often unrecognizable from one character to the next: Alex Borstein’s ditzy, resourceful sister in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” a hardnosed investigator on “Mindhunter,” and a gun-toting, trailer park Chicago mother in “Shameless.” On “Desperate Housewives,” she shocked audiences as the suicidal housewife Beth Young. Other regular television roles include “You,” “Dirty John,” “The Knick,” “American Crime,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Southland,” “Men in Trees,” and “Gilmore Girls.” True to her original roots, Emily has combined a thriving television career with equally diverse roles in the theater. She recently starred on Broadway opposite Sean Hayes in Good Night, Oscar, for which she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Other Broadway appearances include The Ferryman, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof opposite Scarlett Johansson, and A Touch of the Poet opposite Gabriel Byrne.