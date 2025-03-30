Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- No Bit Is Too Cheap with Emily Bergl

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, star of the stage and screen, and cast member of the upcoming Broadway musical Just in Time, Emily Bergl is here! Emily Bergl is a true Broadway vet, having done eight Broadway shows, from classic works like Cat On a Hot Tin Roof, to playing opposite Sean Hayes in the critically acclaimed play Good Night, Oscar as June Levant.

In this episode, we dive into her amazing career, as she shares about her experience as an actor both on the Broadway stage and in front of the camera on shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Shameless, and Desperate Housewives. She touches on the importance of learning as you grow, and how her life has changed since becoming a mother. We talk about working alongside your idols, and how to cultivate longevity in a career in the arts. Emily is truly one of the best, U don’t wanna miss this episode!