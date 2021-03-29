Exclusive: Ashley Spencer and Jeremy Jordan Perform a Disney Medley in Concert With Seth Rudetsky; Re-Airs Today!

Ashley Spencer's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, premiered yesterday at 8pm and re-airs today at 3pm.

The concert featured special guests Jeremy Jordan and Kara Lindsay.

Check out a clip from the concert below, featuring Ashley and Jeremy singing a Disney medley!

Plus, watch the winner of this week's Seth Sing-Off, Casey Gilbert!

Ashley Spencer was born and raised in Canton, Ohio. She began taking dance lessons at the age of four and later became a member of the Canton Ballet Company. After graduating high school, Ashley moved to New York City to pursue her dreams as a Broadway actress. Her first job was a touring show called Barbie Live in Fairytopia. She then auditioned for Grease: You're The One That I Want!, a reality show casting the roles of Sandy and Danny in the Broadway revival of Grease. She went on to star on Broadway as Sandy, as well as Amber in Hairspray, Sherrie in Rock of Ages and one of three Divas in Priscilla: Queen of the Desert. She appeared regionally in Les Miserables, The Producers, Curtains and Crazy For You.

Kara Lindsay has starred on Broadway in Wicked (Glinda), Beautiful (Cynthia Weil), Newsies (Katherine) Original Cast/ Fathom Events Film. National Tours include: Wicked (Glinda), Little House on the Prairie (Laura). Paper Mill Playhouse: Newsies, Little House...Prairie. Other theater includes Sacramento Music Circus: Singin in the Rain (Kathy Seldon); NCT: Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins); Kansas City Starlight: Cinderella (Cinderella); Kansas City Rep: Cabaret (Sally Bowles); 5th Avenue: Lone Star Love (Miss Ann Page); Geva: A Christmas Carol (Belle); TV: Murphy Brown, ABC's Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Tony Awards. BFA Carnegie Mellon University.

Jeremy Jordan recently starred on Broadway opposite Kerry Washington in the provocative new play, American Son, and then reprised his role in the Netflix film adaptation of the show. Next up is his lead role as seminal record producer and Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart in the feature, Spinning Gold, and starring as Seymour in the New York production of the iconic Little Shop of Horrors. Other films include The Last 5 Years opposite Anna Kendrick, Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, and Newsies. His TV work includes series regulars on CW's Supergirl, NBC's Smash and Disney Channel's Tangled, and guest starring on The Flash, Elementary and Law and Order: SVU. Other Broadway shows include his Tony-nominated starring role in Newsies, playing Clyde in Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), starring as Tony in West Side Story, and playing leads in Rock of Ages and Waitress. Follow @JeremyMJordan for concert and music updates.