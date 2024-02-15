Video: Get a Sneak Peek of Manhattan Concert Productions' CHILDREN OF EDEN Concert

Manhattan Concert Productions is getting ready to present the 9th installment of its beloved Broadway Series with the critically acclaimed musical Children of Eden. An all-star cast is led by Tony nominee and Broadway favorite Norm Lewis as the wise and loving Father, with Nikki Renée Daniels as Eve/Mama Noah, David Phelps as Adam, Donald Webber Jr. as Cain/Japheth, Lucas Pastrana, and Auli’i Cravalho as Yonah.

Broadway veterans Tony Yazbeck (Stage Director & Lead Choreographer) and Kimberly Grigsby (Music Director) join up to lead the cast and creative team in this stellar concert performance.

With music by Stephen Schwarz and lyrics and book by John Caird, Children of Eden paints a compelling portrait of the age-old relationship between parents and children, drawing inspiration from the Book of Genesis. Audiences will journey from the Garden of Eden to Noah's Ark, witnessing the joys and challenges of creation and the power of choice and sacrifice. This musical is a heartfelt exploration of the unique bonds that join families together, and is one of the most frequently licensed properties by Music Theater International.

Below, watch a sneak peek of "Children of Eden," "In Whatever Time We Have," "Father's Day," and "A World Without You" and get the scoop on rehearsals so far!