Broadway Rewind: Watch Scenes from PARADE, with Jeremy Jordan, Laura Benanti and More!

Today we rewind to 2015!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2015, when Parade returned to the stage with Manhattan Concert Productions. The special concert event was directed by Gary Griffin and starred Jeremy Jordan, Laura Benanti, Joshua Henry, Katie Rose Clarke and Ramin Karimloo.

With a book by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Alfred Uhry, a score by Brown, and co-conceived by Tony Award winner Harold Prince, Parade tells a controversial story of the 1913 trial of Jewish factory manager Leo Frank, who was accused and convicted of raping and murdering a 13-year-old employee, Mary Phagan, in Atlanta, GA. Parade was Jason Robert Brown's first Broadway production.

Watch highlights from the concert event below!

Related Articles