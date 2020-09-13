Broadway Rewind: THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Returns with Tony Yazbeck, Corey Cott, Laura Osnes & More!

Today we rewind to 2019!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2019 for Manhattan Concert Productions' presentation of The Scarlet Pimpernel. Directed by Gabriel Barre, it starred Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, Norm Lewis, Dana Costello, Drew Gehling and more.

With music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics and book by Nan Knighton, The Scarlet Pimpernel is based on Baroness Orczy's famous 20th-century novel of the same name, which takes place at the peak of the French Revolution and the fight for liberty, equality and fraternity. Set in England and France, The Scarlet Pimpernel tells the story of an English nobleman, Sir Percy Blakeney, who adopts a secret identity to battle the forces of evil during the Reign of Terror of the French Revolution.

Below, check out highlights from the show!

