Erich Bergen, Jackie Burns, Constantine Maroulis and More Round Out This Year's ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Lineup

The Path Fund Inc. has announced the final list of performers that will appear at the 24th Annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: LEGENDS LIVE ON! on Monday, November 13, 2017 at Le Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street) at 8 p.m.

ROCKERS ON BROADWAY, the original Broadway rock concert series, a fun unique charity event, featuring Broadway's best rockin' out with a live band. Proceeds to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and non-profit performing arts education programs.

This year at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: LEGENDS LIVE ON! The ensemble will pay tribute to legendary musicians who have passed on. The greatest Rock & Roll band might be in heaven, but they continue to be the soundtrack of our lives and live on inspiring us with their music.

The PATH Fund's Donnie Kehr and Cori Gardner have today announced the full list of performers.

Just announced:

*Erich Bergen (CBS's Madame Secretary, Jersey Boys)

*Jackie Burns (Wicked, If/Then)

*Evie Dolan (School Of Rock)

*Constantine Maroulis (TONY Nominee, Rock Of Ages, Jekyll & Hyde)

*Kyle Taylor Parker (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, Kinky Boots)

*Sara Schmidt (Jersey Boys, Brooklyn)

*Clarke Thorell (Annie, Hairspray)

*Tim Young (Next To Normal)

*Max Sangerman, Bligh Voth

*Jayna Brown - (Semi-Finalist, America's Got Talent)

Previously announced cast members are:

Michael Cerveris (TONY Award Winner - Fun Home; Assassins; The Who's Tommy) Alex Brightman (TONY Nominee - School Of Rock)

Kennedy Caughell (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812)

Drew Gehling (Waitress; On A Clear Day...; Jersey Boys)

Emma Hunton (Wicked; Next To Normal; Spring Awakening)

Lesli Margherita (Olivier Award Winner - Zorro The Musical; Matilda the Musical)

Megan Rice

Jeremy Schonfeld (Iron & Coal; Spun; Drift)

Donald Webber Jr. (Hamilton; Holler If Ya Hear Me; Motown The Musical)

Added Kehr: "We are thrilled to have this amazing lineup; there will be some unforgettable performances and maybe even some surprise special guests."

Directed by ROCKERS creator Donnie Kehr (Jersey Boys), and hosted by Broadway Sessions' Ben Cameron (Wicked) and the events live auction will be led by Ryan Willard. The evening is sponsored by Dolly Fox, Dr. & Mrs. J. Barry Howell and the Pamela & Laurence Tarica Foundation.

Each year ROCKERS ON BROADWAY honors industry luminaries who have inspired and enhanced the community. As announced earlier, the Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Tony Award-winner Tom Viola, Executive Director for Broadway Cares / Equity Fights Aids.

VIP table seating for ROCKERS ON BROADWAY begins at $325 for a single ticket, $625 for a table for 2, and $2,500 for a table of 8. General Admission tickets are $100 and Standing Room tickets are available for $25. Visit www.rockersonbroadway.com to order.

The PATH Fund, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting arts education. We support pre-professional training organizations with scholarship and program funding. Additionally, we support NYC's thriving arts community by working with aspiring writers to develop new works of music and theater.

Building on the successful presentation of the annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY® benefit concert, the PATH creative team has created PATH PRODUCTIONS to produce special and private events, as well as develop and workshop new works in music and theatre. Since the inception of Rockers in 1993, they have raised over half a million dollars for performing arts charities.

