Emily Skinner, Krystina Alabado & More Lead THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical Readings

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Tony Award-winner Anna D. Shapiro will direct the upcoming musical The Devil Wears Prada, with music by Sir Elton John, lyrics by Shaina Taub, and book by Paul Rudnick.

We've just learned that an NYC reading is taking place this week, led by Emily Skinner as Miranda Priestly, Krystina Alabado as Andy Sachs, Heléne Yorke as Emily, Mario Cantone as Nigel, Etai Benson as Nate, Jo Lampert as Lily and Nicholas Christopher as Christian. The reading also stars: Sydney Charles, Britney Coleman, Dayna Dantzler, Tyrone Davis Jr., Henry Gottfried, Molly Hager, Katie Lee Hill, Anne Hollister, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Liana Hunt, Christopher Innvar, Blaine Krauss, and Nikka Graff Lanzarone.

Based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Fox 2000 Pictures, the new musical is produced by Kevin McCollum, Fox Stage Productions, and Rocket Entertainment.

The Devil Wears Prada is the story of Andy Sachs, a smart, curious, and innocent young woman making her way in the world. Andy's a few years out of college and, while she's determined to become a serious writer, she's waylaid into a job as a second assistant at Runway, the world's foremost fashion magazine. Andy ends up working for Miranda Priestly, Runway's legendary, notorious Editor-in-Chief. Miranda is brilliant, impossibly demanding, and merciless. She introduces Andy to 15-hour workdays, the glory and complexity of fashion, and the dazzle of Fashion Week in Paris. Along the way, Andy finds friendship, romance, and a killer wardrobe. She also begins to grow up and decide exactly who she truly wants to be, amid the many temptations of a high-octane Manhattan career. The Devil Wears Prada explores a world that's passionate, comic, and touching. As Andy discovers, it's a great ride.

The Devil Wears Prada was released in cinemas in June 2006 and went on to gross $326 million worldwide. Lauren Weisberger's original novel spent six months on The New York Times bestseller list.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride





