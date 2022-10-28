ENCANTO Hollywood Bowl Concert to Stream on Disney+

Celebrate the holiday season with the Madrigal family as the storied Hollywood Bowl transforms into the magical Casita from "Encanto" in a show-stopping concert event, "Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl," with a special introduction by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

From Disney Branded Television and produced by Fulwell 73 Productions ("Among the Stars," Emmy Award®-winning "Adele: One Night Only," "GRAMMYS®"), the all-new original special will be available to stream on Wednesday, Dec. 28, only on Disney+.

Step into Casa Madrigal for an unprecedented concert spectacular as the original voice cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Academy Award®-winning "Encanto" reunites at the Hollywood Bowl.

Starring Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma) and special guests, including legendary Colombian superstars and multiple Latin GRAMMY Winners Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda, "Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl" turns the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a global phenomenon.

This live-to-film concert experience, featuring an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and out-of-this-world special effects, gives viewers a front-row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and songs of Disney Animation's "Encanto."

"'Encanto,' the film, has connected with people in so many important and wonderful ways, and playing Mirabel was an incredibly powerful and life-changing experience. I'm beyond thrilled to perform these beautiful songs live, along with my fellow 'Encanto' cast, in one of the most iconic concert venues in the world," says Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel).

"'Encanto' has seen incredible success on Disney+, quickly rising as one of the most-watched animated films on the streaming service and ultimately becoming a global phenomenon that fans couldn't stop talking about. This holiday season, Disney+ is opening the doors to Casa Madrigal once again for a dazzling musical experience that will celebrate the magic and wonder of 'Encanto' in a whole new way," says Alisa Bowen, president of Disney+.

"We are so excited for this incredibly prolific concert event that is bringing together award-winning talent and some of the best storytellers in the world. With our partners at Walt Disney Animation Studios, Disney Concerts, Fulwell 73 Productions, AMP Worldwide and Live Nation-Hewitt Silva, the music of 'Encanto' will come to life in a must-see way that rivals the likes of the biggest award-show performances, and we're so thrilled audiences across the world can experience the spectacle from wherever they are on Disney+," says Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television.

As previously announced, the spectacular concert production, on a massive scale, reunites the all-star cast who will perform the songs from the Oscar®-winning film, including fan-favorite musical numbers such as "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and "Surface Pressure," at the iconic Hollywood Bowl.

"Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl" will be directed by Chris Howe ("Coldplay Live at Whitby Abbey," "Bruno Mars: 24k Magic Live at Apollo") and Jamal Sims (original "Encanto" film choreographer) with production design by Misty Buckley ("Coldplay's 2016 Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show," ABC's "The Little Mermaid Live!"). Sally Wood ("BRIT Awards 2021," "An Audience with Adele") is Fulwell 73 Productions' creative showrunner, with Gabe Turner, Emma Conway and Lou Fox serving as executive producers.

The Hollywood Bowl's visual transformation into the Casita is brought to life by NorthHouse (Coldplay at "The Queen's Platinum Jubilee"). The concert event is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions, Live Nation-Hewitt Silva and Disney Concerts, along with AMP Worldwide, the team behind several highly acclaimed live-to-film events at the Hollywood Bowl, including Disney's "Beauty and the Beast in Concert," starring Zooey Deschanel and Kelsey Grammer, as well as Disney's "The Nightmare Before Christmas," starring Danny Elfman and Catherine O'Hara. For Disney Branded Television, Marc Buhaj is vice president, unscripted and nonfiction, and Nicole Silveira is vice president, unscripted.

Conductor Anthony Parnther will lead the full orchestra performing the film's score and cherished songs live-to-picture, along with the outstanding cast and special guest artists performing the film's acclaimed songs live. A Colombian band, featuring musicians from the original soundtrack, will accompany the orchestra.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Encanto" tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house within a vibrant town that's situated in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal - every child except one: Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she - the only ordinary Madrigal - just might be her exceptional family's last hope.

The "Encanto" original motion picture soundtrack features eight original songs by Academy Award-nominated, Tony® and GRAMMY-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "Moana") with an original score by Academy Award-nominated composer Germaine Franco.

The R.I.A.A. platinum-certified soundtrack held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 album chart for nine non-consecutive weeks, and the R.I.A.A. three-time platinum-certified song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" topped the Hot 100 chart for five weeks. The soundtrack and song held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for five consecutive weeks.

The show will be filmed across two performances at the Hollywood Bowl, Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.

Watch "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Encanto here: