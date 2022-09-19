ENCANTO Voice Cast to Reunite for Hollywood Bowl Concert Performance

At D23 Expo last weekend, the cast of the Walt Disney Animation Studios' global hit, ENCANTO, announced a dazzling new concert event, ENCANTO AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL.

The Madrigals invite you to the magical Casita for two special evenings at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12. From Disney Concerts, AMP Worldwide, Fulwell 73 ("Adele: One Night Only," "Among the Stars") and Live Nation-Hewitt Silva, the spectacular concert production will reunite the all-star cast of performers.

The participating cast will include Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel Madrigal), Carolina Gaitán (Pepa Madrigal), Olga Merediz (Abuela Alma Madrigal), Jessica Darrow (Luisa Madrigal), Diane Guerrero (Isabela Madrigal), Adassa (Dolores Madrigal), Angie Cepeda (Julieta Madrigal) and Mauro Castillo (Félix Madrigal).

The will perform the songs from the Oscar®-winning film, including fan-favorite musical numbers such as "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and "Surface Pressure," for an immersive concert experience with a live orchestra and 50-person ensemble.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. PT on Friday, Sept. 23. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Sept. 20 at 10:00 a.m. PT through Thursday, Sept. 22, at 10:00 p.m. PT.

Making this event even more immersive, this iconic venue will be transformed into the Madrigal's Casita for a mystical night under the stars.

The concert will be directed by Chris Howe (Coldplay Live at Whitby Abbey, Bruno Mars 24k Magic Live at The Harlem Apollo) and Jamal Sims (original Encanto film choreographer), with production design by Misty Buckley (Superbowl Halftime, Coldplay, ABC's The Little Mermaid Live!), and Sally Wood is Fulwell 73's creative showrunner. The Bowl's visual transformation into Casita is brought to life by NorthHouse (Coldplay, Queen's Platinum Jubilee).

The concert is produced by Fulwell 73, Live Nation-Hewitt Silva, along with Disney Concerts and AMP Worldwide, the team behind several highly acclaimed live-to-film events at the Hollywood Bowl including Disney's Beauty and the Beast in Concert starring Zooey Deschanel and Kelsey Grammer as well as Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas starring Danny Elfman and Catherine O'Hara.

Conductor Anthony Parnther will be leading the full orchestra performing the film's score and cherished songs live-to-picture along with the outstanding cast and special guest artists performing the film's acclaimed songs live. A Colombian band featuring musicians from the original soundtrack will accompany the orchestra.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' ENCANTO tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.

The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal-every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope.

The ENCANTO original motion picture soundtrack features eight original songs by Academy Award-nominated, Tony® and GRAMMY®-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "Moana") with an original score by Academy Award-nominated composer Germaine Franco.

The R.I.A.A. platinum-certified soundtrack held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 album chart for nine non-consecutive weeks and the R.I.A.A. three-time platinum-certified song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" topped the Hot 100 chart for five weeks. The soundtrack and song held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for five consecutive weeks.

ENCANTO AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL will be produced by Disney Concerts, AMP Worldwide, Fulwell 73 and Live Nation-Hewitt Silva.