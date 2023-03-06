Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Drew Gehling to Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Month

Gehling joins television and film star Maude Apatow as Audrey and Tony Award winner Matt Doyle as Seymour.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Drew Gehling (Waitress, Almost Famous) will join the cast of Little Shop of Horrors as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S. beginning March 14. Gehling joins television and film star Maude Apatow (HBO's "Euphoria") as Audrey and Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (Company) as Seymour. Tickets are on sale for performances through January 7, 2024, at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street).

Tonight, Apatow is set to appear on NBC-TV's "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" (11:35PM ET), along with a surprise guest.

Gehling most recently starred as Jeff Bebe in Almost Famous on Broadway, a role he originated at San Diego's The Old Globe and earned him a Noel Award Nomination. Prior to that, he starred in the Broadway productions of Waitress, where he originated the role of Dr. Jim Pomatter; On A Clear Day You Can See Forever; and Jersey Boys. In addition to Almost Famous, his regional and off-Broadway credits include Dave, for which he received a Helen Hayes Award Nomination, Roman Holiday, Scarlet Pimpernel, Waitress (A.R.T.), Johnny Baseball (A.R.T.), Billy & Ray (Vineyard), A Minister's Wife (LCT), Anne of Green Gables (Off-Broadway). His television and film credits include "Succession", "Blacklist", "Instinct", "Dietland", "Good Fight", "Kimmy Schmidt", "30-Rock", "Smash", and the upcoming A Good Person.

Apatow & Doyle currently star alongside Tony Award Nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Ohio State Murders) as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Tony Award Winner Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers, Jekyll & Hyde) as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 25th Anniversary Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, D'Kaylah Unique Whitley as Ronnette, Camryn Hampton, Weston Chandler Long, Chelsea Turbin, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Jon Hoche, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Jeff Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, and Melissa Victor.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS began previews at Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

Mayer is joined on the Little Shop of Horrors creative team by Choreographer Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night), Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Two-time Tony-winning Lighting Designer Bradley King (Hadestown, Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812); Emmy-winning Costume Designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture); Tony-winning Sound Designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown); Emmy-nominated Puppet Designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony) and Hair and Makeup Designer Tommy Kurzman (My Fair Lady). Original puppet design is by Martin P. Robinson, Puppets are by Monkey Boys Productions, and Grammy nominee Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman) serves as Music Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger.

This production of Little Shop of Horrors is the recipient of multiple theater awards and nominations including: four Outer Critics Circle Honors (Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Director: Michael Mayer, Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Jonathan Groff, and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical: Christian Borle); The Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, as well as, Distinguished Performance Nominations for Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle; two Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, in addition to an Outstanding Actress nomination for Tammy Blanchard and Outstanding Scenic Design nomination for Julian Crouch; the Lortel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, as well as, a Best Revival Nomination, an Outstanding Lead Actor nomination for Jonathan Groff and an Outstanding Supporting Actress nomination for Ari Groover; and a 2021 Grammy Award Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, DeSantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, and Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, C.S.A./Jason Thinger, General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical/ Chris Aniello, Production Management is by Tinc Productions and Production Stage Management is by Ryan Gohsman.




