Disney's SNOW WHITE To Stream on Disney+ Next Week

Disney's Snow White, starring Broadway alums Rachel Zegler and Andrew Burnap, will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning on Wednesday, June 11. The movie previously made its digital debut on May 13 with a 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release set for June 24. It was released in theaters on March 21.

The movie stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen. In addition to Zegler and Gadot, Snow White also stars Broadway's Andrew Burnap, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, George Salazar, and Patrick Page.

The live-action musical, featuring new songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, harkens back to the 1939 animated classic with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. Read reviews for the movie here.

Check out the full list of Broadway actors in the film here.

Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. In its opening weekend, the film has grossed $87.3 million globally.

As of June 4, the movie has grossed a total of $87.2 million domestically and around $205.5 million globally. Following the movie's box office results, which were considered disappointing by the studio, Disney paused development on Tangled, the next live-action remake in the works.