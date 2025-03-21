All the Broadway Actors in SNOW WHITE: Rachel Zegler, Tituss Burgess & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Spoiler Note: The following piece contains basic plot points of Disney's live-action Snow White reimagining.

Disney's new live action reimagining of Snow White is in theaters now! To celebrate, take a look inside all of the Broadway performers featured in the new movie musical, including Rachel Zegler, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, and more.

Starring Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

The film features original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Rachel Zegler stars in the film as Snow White, a fearless princess who is determined to free the kingdom from her stepmother's tyranny.

After getting her big break in Steven Spielberg's film adaptation of West Side Story as Maria, Rachel Zegler made her Broadway debut in the recent revival of Romeo + Juliet as Juliet. She will next be seen in the title role of Jamie Lloyd's upcoming West End revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita.

Rachel Zegler & Kit Connor in 'Romeo + Juliet' in 2024

Patrick Page voices the role of the Magic Mirror, the Queen's magical possession that contains the answer to her burning question of who is the fairest one of all.

The Tony-nominee most recently starred on Broadway as Hades in Hadestown, along with the Off-Broadway, Citadel Theatre, National Theatre productions of the Tony-winning musical. Other Broadway credits include The Inquisitor in Saint Joan, Valentina in Casa Valentina, Buckley in Time to Kill, Adult Men in Spring Awakening, DeGuiche in Cyrano de Bergerac, Green Goblin in Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Henry VIII in A Man for All Seasons, Decius Brutus in Julius Caesar, Scar in The Lion King, The Grinch in Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Lumiere in Beauty and the Beast, and Mackie in The Kentucky Cycle.

Patrick Page and Reeve Carney in 'Hadestown' in 2019

Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap plays Jonathan a new role created for the film that replaces the Prince from the original film. He is a rebellious love interest for Snow White, also determined to take down the Evil Queen.

He can currently be seen on Broadway in Othello. He was seen on Broadway in 2023 as Arthur in Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot with a new book by Aaron Sorkin at Lincoln Center Theater, for which he earned a Drama Desk nomination, and Off-Broadway opposite Marin Ireland in Spain by Jen Silverman. In 2021, the actor won a Tony and Clive Barnes Award for his work Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance.

Phillipa Soo and Andrew Burnap in 'Camelot' in 2023

Tituss Burgess voices the role of Bashful in the film, one of the Seven Dwarfs.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star can currently be seen on Broadway as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! His past credits on Broadway include Moulin Rouge!, Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, Jersey Boys and Good Vibrations. Regionally he was seen in The Wiz and Songs For A New World. In June 2016, Burgess reprised his role of "Sebastian the Crab" during the Hollywood Bowl concert event of The Little Mermaid.

Tituss Burgess in 'Oh, Mary' in 2025

Andrew Barth Feldman voices Dopey, one of the Seven Dwarfs. He also narrates the film.

Feldman won the 2018 National High School Musical Theater Award as a high school sophomore, going onto make his Broadway debut as the titular role in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. He can currently be seen in the Off-Broadway premiere of We Had A World. In 2024, he was seen as Seymour in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Andrew Barth Feldman in 'Little Shop of Horrors' in 2024

George Salazar voices the role of Happy, one of the Seven Dwarfs.

Salazar made his Broadway debut in Godspell, later being seen as Michael Mell in Be More Chill. He was also seen in the national tour of Spring Awakening and in Off-Broadway productions of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical and tick, tick...BOOM!

George Salazar in 'Be More Chill' in 2019

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote new songs for the film, including contributions from upcoming Floyd Collins star Lizzy McAlpine and Jack Feldman. The new musical numbers include "Waiting on a Wish," "All Is Fair," and "A Hand Meets A Hand."

Pasek and Paul are the Tony Award-winning songwriters behind such shows as Dear Evan Hansen, Dogfight, and A Christmas Story. For the screen, they wrote songs for La La Land, The Greatest Showman, and Spirited. Upcoming projects include the stage premiere of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile at Pasadena Playhouse and The Greatest Showman stage musical.