DISNEY'S SNOW WHITE Starring Rachel Zegler Sets Home Release

Disney's Snow White, starring Broadway alums Rachel Zegler and Andrew Burnap, will arrive May 13 on digital platforms and June 24 on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD, following its theatrical debut in March.

The digital and Blu-ray offer hours of exclusive bonus content, including bloopers, deleted scenes, featurettes, and a full-length sing-along. Take a look at the full lineup below. The 4K UHD will be available in a collectible limited edition SteelBook with radiant artwork and packaging.

Disney's Snow White stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen. The live-action musical adventure journeys back to the 1939 animated classic story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. Read reviews for the movie here.

In addition to Zegler and Gadot, Snow White also stars Broadway alums Andrew Burnap, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, George Salazar, and Patrick Page and features original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. In its opening weekend, the film has grossed $87.3 million globally. As of May 4, the movie has grossed a total of $86.1 million domestically and around $201.7 million globally. Following the movie's box office results, which were considered disappointing by the studio, Disney paused development on Tangled, the next live-action remake in the works.

Bonus Features

Sing Along with the Movie: Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with onscreen lyrics.

Deleted Scenes: Anguish and Opportunity Danger in the Woods Hunt for Snow White

Fearless, Fair, Brave, and True: Making Snow White – Take a look behind the scenes with director Marc Webb, cast and crew as they share their vision for this live-action reimagining of Snow White, highlighting how they honor the legacy of the original story, including the characters, set design and more.

Merry Tunes – Go behind the songs with filmmakers and songwriting duo, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul . Hear about their new songs and how they beautifully intertwine with the classics.

Fairy Tale Fashion – Get an in-depth look at the fashion and costuming for the film, featuring legendary Costume Designer Sandy Powell . Along with filmmakers and cast, Sandy provides insight into how she brought iconic looks to life for Snow White, the Evil Queen and more.

Bloopers – Discover all the fun and laugh along with the cast as they have the time of their lives making Snow White.