DISNEY'S SNOW WHITE Starring Rachel Zegler Sets Home Release

Check out the bonus feature lineup, which includes deleted scenes, bloopers, and more.
Disney's Snow White, starring Broadway alums Rachel Zegler and Andrew Burnap, will arrive May 13 on digital platforms and June 24 on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD, following its theatrical debut in March.
The digital and Blu-ray offer hours of exclusive bonus content, including bloopers, deleted scenes, featurettes, and a full-length sing-along. Take a look at the full lineup below. The 4K UHD will be available in a collectible limited edition SteelBook with radiant artwork and packaging.
Disney's Snow White stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen. The live-action musical adventure journeys back to the 1939 animated classic story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. Read reviews for the movie here.
In addition to Zegler and Gadot, Snow White also stars Broadway alums Andrew Burnap, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, George Salazar, and Patrick Page and features original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.
Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. In its opening weekend, the film has grossed $87.3 million globally. As of May 4, the movie has grossed a total of $86.1 million domestically and around $201.7 million globally. Following the movie's box office results, which were considered disappointing by the studio, Disney paused development on Tangled, the next live-action remake in the works.
