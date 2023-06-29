Disney+ to Release New Sing-Along Version of HAMILTON; Watch the Trailer

Disney+ is releasing a new sing-along version of the revolutionary musical on Friday, June 30, just in time for Fourth of July weekend.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Tomorrow there’ll be more of “Hamilton!” Disney+ is releasing a new sing-along version of the revolutionary musical on Friday, June 30, just in time for Fourth of July weekend.

This week also marks the three-year anniversary of “Hamilton’s” debut on Disney+. In celebration, fans can take a shot at the most complicated verses from the musical by following along with the on-screen lyrics as they watch the film.

The filmed version of the original Broadway production of the 11-time-Tony Award®-, GRAMMY Award®-, Olivier Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning stage musical “Hamilton'' was brought to homes around the world July 3, 2020 when it premiered on Disney+.

Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, “Hamilton” features Tony Award winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

The cast also includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart and Ephraim Sykes.

Disney+ subscribers can also check out the Sing-Along collection, which features sing-along versions of many fan-favorite musicals, including “Encanto,” “Frozen,” Beauty and the Beast,” “Moana,” “Into the Woods,” and more. Explore the Sing-Along collection here: https://www.disneyplus.com/editorial/sing-alongs.

Watch a first look at the new version here:







