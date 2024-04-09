Diego Luna and Tonatiuh Join Jennifer Lopez in KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new report from Deadline reveals that Diego Luna and Tonatiuh have joined the upcoming film based on the Broadway musical.

In Kiss of the Spider Woman, Diego Luna and Tonatiuh will play Valentin Arrequi and Luis Molina, respectively. Led by Jennifer Lopez, Kiss of the Spider Woman tells the story of these two men as they attempt a mental escape from the torture of their imprisonment.

The film is written and directed by Bill Condon, who previously helmed Dreamgirls, two of the Twilight films, and Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

Luna is perhaps best known for his role as Cassian Andor in the Star Wars franchise. First playing the role in Rogue One, a spin-off show based on the character was released in 2022. The second season of Andor recently finished production and is predicted to arrive later this year or early 2025.

Tonatiuh has starred as a featured actor in Vida, Hidden Canyons, and voices Miguel in Nickelodeon's The Loud House.

Winner of seven 1993 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman, based on the novel by Manuel Puig, explores the complex relationship between two men caged together in a Latin American prison for very different reasons.

Valentin dreams of his girlfriend and the political revolution he once led, while Molina, a gay window-dresser, spins a fantastic yarn of romance and intrigue about Aurora, a B-Movie actress. When the Spider Woman comes to glorious musical life, Kiss of the Spider Woman casts a spell that is breathtaking, heartfelt, and profound.

The musical has a book by Terrence McNally, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.