Darren Criss, Lena Hall, Ramin Karimloo & Solea Pfeiffer to Star in CHESS Benefit Concert

The concert will be held on Monday, December 12 at 7:30 pm ET at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Nov. 18, 2022  

The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, will present a one-night-only benefit concert of the legendary musical Chess. The concert will be held on Monday, December 12 at 7:30 pm ET at the Broadhurst Theatre and will star Darren Criss as "Freddie Trumper", Lena Hall as "Florence Vassey", Ramin Karimloo as "Anatoly Sergievsky" and Solea Pfeiffer as "Svetlana Sergievsky". The evening, a benefit for the Entertainment Community Fund, will be presented in association with Tom Hulce and Ira Pittelman whose award-winning Broadway credits include Ain't Too Proud, Green Day's American Idiot and Spring Awakening.

The concert celebrates the gorgeous score by ABBA's Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and celebrated EGOT winner Sir Tim Rice, and features a new book by Emmy Award® winner Danny Strong. Tony Award® Winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening) directs.

Chess is a love story set against the historic Cold War chess battles between the United States and Russia where ideologies dangerously clash. Strong's new book is sharp, funny and captures the tension of the era as the iconic score keeps the stakes high from start to finish.

"We're thrilled to help bring this new iteration of such a beloved musical to New York City," said Entertainment Community Fund Chair Brian Stokes Mitchell. "Our thanks to Tom, Ira and the whole Chess company for their generous support of our programs and services to help those in our industry this holiday season."

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Chess was originally produced on Broadway by The Shubert Organization, 3 Knights Ltd. and Robert Fox Ltd.

For tickets (starting at $75) visit entertainmentcommunity.org/Chess or call 212.221.7300 ext. 133. For Sponsorship opportunities, contact Douglas Ramirez at 917.281.5921 or dramirez@entertainmentcommunity.org.

ABOUT THE ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNITY FUND

The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, is a national human services organization that addresses the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment with services focused on health and wellness, career and life, and housing. Since 1882, the Fund has sought to ensure stability, encourage resiliency and be a safety net for those who shape our country's cultural vibrancy. Learn more at entertainmentcommunity.org.




