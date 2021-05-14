DIANA, MEMPHIS Composer David Bryan Signs With Verve

Click Here for More Articles on DIANA

David Bryan, composer and lyricist for the upcoming Broadway musical Diana: The Musical has signed with Verve for representation as a writer and composer across theater, film and television, Variety reports.

As BroadwayWorld reported last year, Diana was filmed in its home at the Longacre Theatre and will air on Netflix on October 1.

The show will then open on Broadway on December 16, 2021, with previews beginning on December 1.

David Bryan is an American musician and songwriter, best known as the keyboard player for the rock band Bon Jovi, with which he also co-wrote songs and performed backing vocals. In 2018, Bryan was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Bon Jovi.

He co-wrote the musical Memphis with Joe DiPietro which debuted off-Broadway in 2002 and ran on Broadway from October 18, 2009 to August 5, 2012. Memphis was nominated for 8 Tony awards for the 2010 season and won 4 including Best Musical and Best Original Score.

Bryan also co-wrote the musical The Toxic Avenger, again collaborating with Joe DiPietro. The musical made its off-Broadway premiere at New World Stages on April 6, 2009.

